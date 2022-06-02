Bolt driver alleged to have threatened and shot at 2 Gauteng matrics | News24

Two Gauteng matric boys had been allegedly held at gunpoint by a Bolt driver on Saturday.

It is alleged that the Bolt driver shot on the boys as they tried to flee.

Gauteng police have confirmed {that a} case was opened and the matter is being investigated.

Two Gauteng matric boys are traumatised following an incident the place they had been allegedly held at gunpoint by a Bolt driver on Saturday at round 10:30.

Allegations are that the Bolt driver picked the boys up from Bromhof and was alleged to drop them in Constantia Kloof.

However, he allegedly didn’t cease on the desired location, however as a substitute continued driving till he got here to a cease and pointed a gun at them.

The boys instantly jumped out of the automobile and ran in reverse instructions, however this didn’t cease the Bolt driver from allegedly capturing at them as they fled.

One of the boys hid behind a tree within the hope of staying protected, however the driver allegedly noticed him, approached him and pointed a gun at him demanding he hand over his telephone.

The mom of one of many boys who selected to stay nameless stated her son recalled listening to gunshots when the Bolt driver approached his buddy.

“My son said the driver fired the shots in the direction of the one boy who hid behind the tree… that he pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give him everything he had.

“The boy handed the Bolt driver his telephone, a R100 notice and out of nervousness and began taking off his sneakers, however the driver checked out his sneakers and walked away,” said the mother of the other boy who was also in the car.

She added:

When my boy heard those shots, he thought his friend was shot dead.

After the Bolt driver fled the scene, the two boys who were still in absolute panic came out of their hiding places.

They eventually found each other and started walking to one of the homes of one of the boys in Constantia Kloof.

She said the boys were petrified when they entered her house.

“It took hours to calm the boys down, particularly the one boy who had the gun instantly pointed to his brow.

“I struggled to even calm them down and eventually I called the friend’s dad and the police came and took their statements.

She added:

It has been an absolute nightmare. I was forced to relive that moment when we watched video footage caught by one of the neighbour’s cameras that shows how the boys ran in opposite directions for their lives. I can’t help but cry.

The father of the teen who was robbed at gunpoint said his son was still “closely traumatised”. His son was the one who had requested the ride.

“He will not be taking it very nicely and we have now performed all that we are able to by searching for trauma counselling, psychologists however that is one thing that’s gonna stick with him for the remainder of his life,” said the man who preferred to remain anonymous.

In light of other alleged Bolt incidents, the father expressed his concerns about the service.

“We’ve heard so many Bolt tales that you just begin to surprise what is going on on with this service,” the father said.

The boy’s father had since questioned if the e-hailing service had a duty and care towards its customers.

“This complete episode with Bolt has been ridiculous and has made me query how they deal with and monitor their drivers.

“Once my son’s phone was stolen you can not speak to Bolt, the only thing there is an email address of which we tried to email, but only got a response 18 hours later.

“I put in Bolt to make use of the emergency quantity, however there was no response, they solely responded 12 hours later; by then you definitely can’t observe the motive force and we can’t help find the suspect,” stated the daddy.

News24 had requested Bolt for remark. However, the corporate needed the names of the purchasers earlier than responding – the victims’ mother and father had been reluctant to offer their names to News24.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed {that a} case had been opened and that investigations had been underway.

