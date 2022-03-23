Bolt hikes prices by 20%, Uber also increases rates as fuel prices bite | Fin24

Drivers who contract with Uber, Bolt and different ride-hailing providers in South Africa launched into a strike to protest towards record-high gasoline costs and put strain on the federal government to go business rules to guard their rights.

The nationwide strike will proceed for 3 days beginning Monday, stated Vhatuka Mbelengwa, a spokesman for the drivers. A gathering held with authorities officers on Sunday failed to stop the labour motion, and talks between them about new guidelines are ongoing.

READ | ‘We are not making any profit’ – Uber, Bolt drivers on strike

While the drivers complain their incomes have been eroded, Uber stated it has elevated the worth of its rides to assist offset their prices.

“Our goal is to maintain a holistic view on inflationary pressures to ensure that the platform remains economically viable for drivers,” Uber’s head of mobility operations for sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, stated in an e-mail. “With this in mind, we have increased prices.”

Bolt stated that it elevated its fares by as a lot as 20% this month, and it sought to stability drivers’ wants with the affordability of its providers for passengers.

The firm revered the drivers’ proper to strike and urged to them to take action legally and peacefully, whereas respecting the rights of those that continued to function, Gareth Taylor, Bolt’s regional supervisor within the 16-nation South African Development Community, stated in an emailed response to questions.

China’s Didi, which additionally provides ride-hailing providers in South Africa, didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.