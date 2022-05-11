Bomb hits UN car in Afghanistan: Taliban

A United Nations automobile has been hit by a bomb in Afghanistan’s jap Kunar province, an area Taliban official says.

The provincial director of knowledge and tradition division, Najibullah Hanif, instructed the DPA information company that the incident came about within the provincial capital Asad Abad metropolis on Monday.

Hanif mentioned not one of the UN staff had been damage within the blast and solely one among their safety guards was wounded.

Their UN-marked land cruiser was additionally broken because of this, he added.

Reports counsel that the automobile boarded by the employees of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was hit by a remote-controlled improvised explosive gadget.

No group has but claimed duty for the incident and the UN didn’t reply to a question.