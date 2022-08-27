Bombers claim first win in new chapter of old rivalry, Ham injured as Swans fall to Saints

Hawthorn’s first aim was a second of triumph amid tragedy as debutant Sophie Locke booted her first aim at AFLW stage and was playing the game honouring her mother Sarah, who sadly lost her long battle with cancer two weeks ago. Essendon’s ahead line had the higher hand over Hawthorn’s defence, particularly with the expertise of Toogood, Georgia Gee and Wuetschner however the pretty new again line did properly, supported by skilled Tegan Cunningham, and put the stress on, which led to some inaccurate kicks from the house facet. The Hawks’ midfield additionally didn’t make it straightforward for the Bombers to drive it up the bottom, particularly with Maddy Prespakis intently checked by Tilly Lucas-Rodd – the league greatest and fairest nonetheless ending with 26 disposals and one aim. Top-10 draft choose Jasmine Fleming was additionally essential by way of the mid for the Hawks, exhibiting loads of agility and sophistication and registering 11 disposals, 10 of these kicks. Hawthorn winger Kaitlyn Ashmore imposed herself on the sport, taking down Bombers with crunching tackles and exhibiting onfield management. Sarah Perkins additionally had an excellent sport and booted her first aim in Hawthorn colors within the AFLW after beforehand taking part in within the membership’s VFLW facet.

In one other piece of historical past for the sport, 16-year-old Emma Stark became the youngest female field umpire to officiate at the highest level. Essendon subsequent play Carlton at ETU Stadium and Hawthorn will tackle St Kilda at Box Hill City Over, each video games on Sunday, September 4. Montana Ham is helped from the sector. Credit:AFL Photos SWANS FALL TO SAINTS ON DEBUT St Kilda have denied Sydney a fairytale AFLW debut as Kate Shierlaw booted 4 targets to arrange a 29-point victory in entrance of a fervent crowd at North Sydney Oval.

The inaugural Swans rode a wave of emotion and energy to outplay the Saints for a lot of the opening time period, however the guests impressed after the primary change to triumph 8.8 (56) to 4.3 (27) on Saturday. Sydney’s loss may come at an extra price as No.1 draft choose Montana Ham went to floor and instantly clutched at her knee within the dying phases of the ultimate time period and needed to be helped from the sector. ″⁣She’s in good spirits in the meanwhile,” Swans coach Scott Gowans mentioned. “We’ll get a scan and have a look at it. It’s a hard one to tell, the way that it happened with the way that the St Kilda player fell across. “I usually like to get an indication [off the physio] but they couldn’t even give me an indication.″⁣ With the scores tight in the second term, Shierlaw kicked two goals in as many minutes to open up a 21-point lead that the Saints never looked like giving up, despite it being a memorable occasion for the Swans in front of 8264 fans.