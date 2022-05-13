Bombers still rate Swans a contested beast

Essendon coach Ben Rutten nonetheless charges Sydney as one of many AFL’s greatest contested beasts regardless of the Swans’ inconsistencies on the coalface this 12 months.

Sydney (5-3) have misplaced consecutive video games on the SCG to slide to sixth on the ladder, with the group’s poor first quarters one in all their largest considerations.

The Swans have gained simply two of their eight first quarters this 12 months, with a type of coming towards hapless West Coast.

Sydney are ranked seventeenth for contested possession differential throughout their first quarters this 12 months and ninth total for contested possessions within the league this season.

The Swans have constructed a fame for being the most effective contested-ball groups throughout coach John Longmire’s 12-year reign, and Rutten feels the aura nonetheless stays.

“That’s a hallmark of their game,” Rutten stated forward of Saturday evening’s conflict on the SCG.

“I think their attack and ball movement over the last couple of years is what’s shifted in their game. They’re really aggressive from the back half, from turnovers in particular.

“That’s a menace that is perhaps taken the (exterior) consideration off the competition. But it actually underpins their video games.”

The 16th-placed Bombers (2-6) welcome back Jordan Ridley, Jake Kelly, Sam Durham and Matt Guelfi after they were late withdrawals through illness last week.

Devon Smith, who was a late inclusion in the 27-point win over Hawthorn despite battling a knee injury, has been ruled out with illness while Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (injured) is also unavailable.

Swans ruckman Tom Hickey will return from a knee injury while Sam Wicks and James Bell were also included.

Hickey’s return for his first game since round three is a vital boost for the Swans.

The 31-year-old will partner former Port Adelaide big man Peter Ladhams in a powerful ruck combination.

“Hickey offers us that flexibility to play ruck and play ahead, in addition to Peter Ladhams,” Longmire stated.

“The two of them are doing a little bit of a twin position this week.”

The past five matches between Essendon and Sydney have been decided by 10 points or less, with three of those going the way of the Swans.

Essendon gained a confidence boost last week following their eight-goal final-quarter blitz against Hawthorn, and they’ll be aiming to celebrate captain Dyson Heppell’s 200-game milestone in style.

It will also be Heppell’s 30th birthday.

“Dyson’s capacity to get round guys regardless of should you’re the boot-studder or the perfect participant within the group; that is what makes him a very sturdy contributor for the membership and he is such a beloved participant,” Rutten stated.