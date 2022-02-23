Bombers unearth more young talent against Dogs

Essendon might have unearthed a ahead of the longer term with Kaine Baldwin kicking the successful aim in opposition to the Western Bulldogs to prime off a formidable show from the rookie who was added to the listing after two knee reconstructions cruelled his junior profession.

The South Australian acquitted himself effectively within the air so as to add his title to the listing of rising Bombers who’ve proven glimpses of expertise previously 12 months. Tex Wanganeen additionally made sturdy claims to safe a rookie spot with two targets within the remaining time period whereas Archie Perkins and Nik Cox continued on from the place they left off final season.

Tex Wanganeen (left) sparked the Bombers within the remaining quarter. Credit:Getty Images

Both groups have been near full power with simply three gamers lacking from the Bulldogs’ grand remaining workforce, making it an encouraging effort from the Bombers to finally prevail 12.9 (81) to 11.8 (74).

Neither facet suffered accidents, with the Bulldogs showing to have the depth of expertise to problem for a top-four spot, a place they’re but to attain, remarkably, on the finish of the home-and-away season below Luke Beveridge.