Bombers unearth more young talent against Dogs
Essendon might have unearthed a ahead of the longer term with Kaine Baldwin kicking the successful aim in opposition to the Western Bulldogs to prime off a formidable show from the rookie who was added to the listing after two knee reconstructions cruelled his junior profession.
The South Australian acquitted himself effectively within the air so as to add his title to the listing of rising Bombers who’ve proven glimpses of expertise previously 12 months. Tex Wanganeen additionally made sturdy claims to safe a rookie spot with two targets within the remaining time period whereas Archie Perkins and Nik Cox continued on from the place they left off final season.
Both groups have been near full power with simply three gamers lacking from the Bulldogs’ grand remaining workforce, making it an encouraging effort from the Bombers to finally prevail 12.9 (81) to 11.8 (74).
Neither facet suffered accidents, with the Bulldogs showing to have the depth of expertise to problem for a top-four spot, a place they’re but to attain, remarkably, on the finish of the home-and-away season below Luke Beveridge.
The Dogs’ defence might be stiffened when Alex Keath returns, whereas their ruck scenario is more likely to stay a topic of debate in 2022.
THE NEW KIDS
Bulldogs draftee Arthur Jones performed within the second half and was spectacular, his athleticism and abilities standing out. It might be arduous for him to interrupt in to the workforce however he didn’t look misplaced gliding throughout the bottom. Nick Martin dropped a chest mark quickly after approaching for Essendon at half-time, earlier than settling into his function on the wing. But the most important roar of the day got here within the remaining quarter when Wanganeen broke a sort out and kicked an extended aim to stake his declare for a spot on the listing. Baldwin seems to be to have a future, with the rookie’s marking skill spectacular whereas Ben Hobbs can discover the ball, however a pricey turnover close to the top of the match was a reminder that successful possession is only one a part of the equation.
THE COACHES’ BOX
Both groups are trying to refine a mode of play that has, within the Bulldogs’ case, taken them near a flag whereas the Bombers are trending upwards below Ben Rutten. Andrew McGrath performed throughout half-back, the place he starred in throughout his first season with the Bombers, however he’s more likely to pinch-hit within the midfield. The Bulldogs have pushed Ed Richards again the place he seems to be finest suited after a few irritating seasons, whereas Josh Schache has discovered his spot in defence.