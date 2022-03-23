Bombers young gun Martin enters protocols

Essendon’s Rising Star nominee Nic Martin has been dominated out of the Bombers’ round-two AFL sport after coming into COVID-19 protocols.

Martin, who starred on debut final Saturday to obviously be Essendon’s finest participant, will miss the conflict with the Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium.

The 20-year-old booted 5 objectives and gathered 27 possessions within the Bombers’ disappointing 66-point defeat in opposition to Geelong.

He earned a Rising Star nomination, pipping fellow spectacular debuts from Adelaide’s Josh Rachele, Collingwood’s Nick Daicos and St Kilda’s Jack Hayes.

All Essendon gamers and workers will full speedy antigen assessments earlier than coming into the membership on Thursday.

The Bombers are hoping talismanic star Jake Stringer shall be out there to face the Lions after he sat out the match in opposition to the Cats with a groin difficulty.