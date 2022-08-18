Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

ISLAMABAD — A bombing at a mosque within the Afghan capital of Kabul throughout night prayers on Wednesday killed not less than 10 folks, together with a outstanding cleric, and wounded not less than 27, an eyewitness and police stated.

There was no speedy declare of accountability for the assault, the newest to strike the nation within the 12 months for the reason that Taliban seized energy. Several kids had been reported to be among the many wounded.

The Islamic State group’s native affiliate has stepped up assaults concentrating on the Taliban and civilians for the reason that former insurgents’ takeover final August as U.S. and NATO troops had been within the last phases of their withdrawal from the nation. Last week, the IS claimed accountability for killing a outstanding Taliban cleric at his non secular middle in Kabul.

According to the eyewitness, a resident of town’s Kher Khanna neighborhood the place the Siddiquiya Mosque was focused, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. The slain cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the eyewitness stated, talking on situation of anonymity as a result of he was not approved to speak to the media.

He added that greater than 30 different folks had been wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul stated that not less than 27 wounded civilians, together with 5 kids, had been introduced there from the location of the bomb blast.

There had been fears the casualty numbers may rise additional.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion inside a mosque in northern Kabul however wouldn’t present a casualty toll or a breakdown of the useless and wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid additionally condemned the explosion and vowed that the “perpetrators of such crimes will quickly be delivered to justice and will probably be punished.”

A U.S.-led invasion toppled the previous Taliban government, which had hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Since regaining power, the former insurgents have faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognize the Taliban government, froze funding to the country.

Separately, the Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that they had captured and killed Mehdi Mujahid in western Herat province as he was trying to cross the border into Iran.

Mujahid was a former Taliban commander in the district of Balkhab in northern Sar-e-Pul province, and the only member of the minority Shiite Hazara community among the Taliban ranks.

Mujahid had turned in opposition to the Taliban over the previous 12 months, after opposing choices made by Taliban leaders in Kabul.