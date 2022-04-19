Bond investors and issuers brace for record year in sustainable debt | partner content, sustainability, esg, anz, annual poll, survey, participate | FinanceAsia

Global sustainable bond issuance is surging, with market commentators anticipating 2022 to be a document 12 months regardless of world issuance of conventional bonds stagnating.

According to S&P Global Ratings, issuance of sustainable bonds – together with inexperienced, social, sustainability (GSS) and sustainability-linked bonds – will surpass $1.5 trillion this 12 months. Moody’s, in the meantime, is forecasting $1.35 trillion in 2022, following a document 2021 when sustainable bond issuance grew 64% year-on-year to almost $1 trillion.

Several elements are fueling this, together with investor demand, regulatory developments to assist standardise the market and the need amongst issuers to diversify their investor base and probably get hold of beneficial pricing phrases.

Within the sustainable universe, sustainability-linked bonds would be the fastest-growing section of the market, adopted by inexperienced bonds, believes S&P Global Ratings – which additionally foresees sustainable bonds accounting for round 17% of whole 2022 world bond issuance, up from lower than 5% three years in the past. At the identical time, social and sustainability bonds will proceed to develop as they diversify into new initiatives in assist of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda.

These traits are the idea for the fifth annual sustainable finance ballot by FinanceAsia and ANZ. See more details here.

Based on the respondents to this point, among the interim outcomes embrace:

• Over 90% of buyers and issuers say GSS points are being thought-about inside their organisations and built-in into their technique

• Nearly half (44%) of buyers and issuers say Covid-19 has led them to have a higher deal with sustainable finance and GSS devices; the same quantity says the pandemic hasn’t modified their current focus

• Of the 80% of buyers already investing in GSS bonds and loans, renewable power is the most well-liked sector, adopted by well being and aged care

• Investor diversification and alignment to sustainability goals are the 2 primary drivers for issuers in terms of GSS devices

Investors and issuers throughout Asia Pacific are invited to take part on this fifth annual FinanceAsia / ANZ sustainable finance poll.