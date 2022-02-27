Bonnici injury sours Magpies’ win

But Bonnici’s doubtlessly season-ending knee harm will probably be a bitter blow for final 12 months’s preliminary finalists, not just for this season however probably for subsequent, too. A confirmed ACL tear would see her be part of Bri Davey in rehabilitation for most certainly 12 months. Aliesha Newman was additionally sidelined early within the contest attributable to a concussion. COLLINGWOOD 3.2 6.2 9.3 10.6 (66)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.3 3.3 4.4 6.5 (41) GOALS

Collingwood: Lambert 3, Frederick 2, Cann, Molloy, James, Chiocci, Moloney.

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn 2, Morris-Dalton, Hartwig, Fitzgerald, Lamb.

BEST

Collingwood: Lambert, Cann, Schleicher, Rowe, Molloy, Frederick.

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Moody, Lamb.

INJURIES

Collingwood: Bonnici (knee), Newman (concussion). Saints get first victory in 336 days regardless of last-second drama

Suns energy ahead Sarah Perkins was left in tears after lacking two set-shot probabilities within the remaining 90 seconds of her aspect’s match in opposition to St Kilda handy the Saints their first win of 2021. Perkins was gifted a free kick from a boundary throw-in ruck infringement, however was unable to place her aspect within the lead from the lengthy 45-metre set shot. However, when she took a contested mark on the prime of the aim sq. with 30 seconds on the clock, the Suns regarded more likely to cap off the best comeback in AFLW historical past. Molly McDonald celebrates a aim en path to the Saints’ first win of the season. Credit:Getty Images But Perkins’ set shot went proper, permitting the Saints to carry on for his or her first win in 336 days, and their first below coach Nick Dal Santo. “It was a really tough battle; we did our best to lose it again right at the end,” Saints chief Kate McCarthy stated post-match, referring to Wednesday’s two-point loss to GWS.

“Luckily we fought hard and just created a scrap. It feels good to win.” McCarthy stated she was getting ready for a centre bounce when Perkins marked straight in entrance of aim with 30 seconds on the clock, believing there was nonetheless time for her aspect to win. The Saints led from begin to end, kicking three unanswered objectives within the opening time period and main by 24 factors at one stage within the second stanza. But the Suns floor their means again into the match and overwhelmed the Saints in a territory battle within the remaining time period. “I knew even if [Perkins] kicked it, we still had a chance, so trying to get the girls focused on their next job,” McCarthy stated of the ideas going by her thoughts with simply seconds left on the clock.

“But wow, it’s so nice to win a game of footy.” Tilly Lucas-Rodd was arguably one of the best afield for the Saints, amassing 21 disposals and 9 tackles within the win, whereas Terni White, Nat Exon and Catherine Phillips had been additionally among the many extra prolific gamers. The loss for the Suns – who sit simply outdoors the highest six – places a major dent of their finals ambitions. They went into the match anticipated to stroll away with the 4 factors. Tara Bohanna was the star for the Suns, booting three objectives together with one within the remaining time period to place her aspect inside a kick of victory. ST KILDA 3.0, 4.2, 5.2, 5.4 (34)

GOLD COAST 0.1, 1.2, 2.4, 4.7 (31)

GOALS

St Kilda: Ok Shierlaw, D Guttridge, N Exon, M McDonald, N Xenos.

Gold Coast: T Bohanna 3, S Perkins.

BEST

St Kilda: T Lucas-Rodd, N Exon, T White, C Phillips.

Gold Coast: T Bohanna, J Stanton, V Saad, S Perkins.

Blues win as Vescio cracks league milestone Darcy Vescio has develop into the primary AFLW participant to achieve 50 objectives as Carlton received their third recreation for the season with an 18-point victory in opposition to the GWS Giants on Sunday night time. Vescio completed with two objectives because the Blues proved too good at Manuka Oval after main from begin to end. Abbie McKay celebrates her aim with Carlton teammate Darcy Vescio. Credit:Getty Images Vescio notched a pair of third-quarter objectives to assist Carlton take management of the competition, twice marking and goaling in a five-minute span.

Georgia Gee had received the Blues on the board early. Carlton led the disposals, but it surely was an arm wrestle because the Giants, recognized for his or her contested clearance work, lived as much as that within the first time period. They had 10 inside 50’s to the Blues’ 5. The Giants’ Tait Mackrill notched a powerful mark and aim on the sirento depart the Blues up by only one level on the first break. Cora Staunton then slotted a significant for GWS to place them forward, however Carlton’s Abbie McKay responded shortly for simply her second AFLW aim. Maddie Prespakis continued a dominant efficiency with a aim for the Blues. Both groups had been in robust kind, the Blues matched the Giants in clearances and chased their inside-50 rely with 14 to 12 respectively. Former Carlton skipper-turned Giant Katie Loynes slotted a aim from a stable workforce effort because the arm wrestle continued as Carlton led by two factors on the essential break.

It regarded just like the consequence would seemingly come right down to recent legs, Carlton having had extra time to get well, as Vescio slotted a aim with an help from Gee, and one other instantly afterwards. Carlton led throughout, and visibly buoyed by the potential for back-to-back wins the Blues dominated disposals and contested possessions. The Giants scrambled to maintain up, but it surely was the Blues who led by 13 factors on the final change. McKay discovered reward for effort and managed her second aim for the night time, however Staunton slotted one other. The Blues cracked 50 of their very own as Courtney Jones notched a aim, reward for effort after spending final 12 months as an emergency and persisting to get a recreation this season. The Blues then managed to maintain the Giants at bay and left with a milestone and an 18-point win in tow. CARLTON 1.2 3.3 5.8 7.9 (51)

GWS 1.1 3.1 4.1 5.3 (33)

GOALS

CARLTON: Vescio 2, McKay 2, Gee, Prespakis, Jones.

GWS: Staunton 2, Mackrill, Loynes, Barr

BEST

CARLTON: Harrington, Vescio, Hill, McKay, O’Dea, Pound, Prespakis.

GWS: Barr, Eva, Hetherington, Parker.

Lions hammer hapless Eagles The Brisbane Lions created AFLW historical past on Sunday in Western Australia after they kicked the best rating ever. The Lions thrashed a hapless West Coast by 74 factors, 15.8 (98) to 4.0 (24), at Mineral Resources Park. The earlier greatest rating was Carlton’s 13.9 (87) in opposition to the Suns final 12 months. Emily Bates had 29 disposals and Ally Anderson had 20 for the Lions, whereas Jesse Wardlaw and Sophie Conway every booted three objectives to steer the Lions’ assault. Demons catch Kangas on the hop

Melbourne have joined Adelaide within the prime two on the ladder after their twelfth consecutive win at Casey Fields as they defeated fellow top-four workforce North Melbourne. Now with simply two video games left within the common season, it was a important match in the direction of shaping the highest six. Each workforce had a 6-1 document heading in and hoped to take a seat a recreation away from the opposite sides on the finish of the night time, following Adelaide’s nine-point win over Fremantle earlier within the day. It was an intense contest, as Melbourne managed repeat entries whereas Kangaroo Emma King hobbled to the sidelines to obtain some remedy for an ankle difficulty. Kate Hore gave the Demons the opening aim on their eighth ahead entry to the Kangaroos’ one, however they had been equal in possessions and North Melbourne was falling down in different areas of the stats sheet. Karen Paxman slotted Melbourne’s second from a 50-metre penalty.

Karen Paxman kicks by the footy with penetration. Credit:Getty Images There was a sigh of aid for North Melbourne when Emma King returned to play within the second quarter, sweetened by Jasmine Garner getting them on the board. The Kangaroos defence was robust however Melbourne dominated time of their ahead half, and North Melbourne finally didn’t utilise the wind benefit. A free kick resulted in Tayla Harris placing one other one by, and North, regardless of main in clearances and contested possessions, had been 9 factors behind on the essential break. Harris opened the second half scoring with a trendy aim for Melbourne.

The Kangaroos couldn’t get the ball deep sufficient to attain, regardless of their midfielders’ prolific operating efficiency. Demon Eden Zanker went down with an ankle harm because the Kangaroos trailed by 17 factors into the ultimate time period, nevertheless she returned to play. Kangaroo Kaitlyn Ashmore narrowed the margin to 10 factors, assisted by Ash Riddell, however they nonetheless couldn’t appear to seek out the objectives as soon as the ball left the arms of their robust midfield. Cats lastly rewarded with AFLW win over disappointing Tigers

An electrifying second quarter construct on the again of ahead strain has given Geelong an upset however deserved AFLW win over Richmond at Punt Road oval in windy circumstances. The Cats kicked 4 objectives in 10 minutes of impressed soccer after they overwhelmed their opponents to create turnovers and open up a matchwinning 22-point lead at half-time. That margin hardly moved with neither workforce managing a aim within the second half with the Cats profitable by 23 factors. During that mad patch the Cats attacked the ball service and Richmond panicked giving up the ball too simply. Their poor defence created alternatives for Geelong’s runners to collect the ball in house and launch deep entries. Rebecca Webster, Kate Darby, Madisen Maguire and Phoebe McWilliams had been all capable of pounce on the ball and kick objectives from shut vary. Monique Conti is tackled by Geelong’s Rachel Kearns. Credit:Getty Images Nina Morrison did a superb job monitoring Tigers’ playmaker Monique Conti, who struggled to seek out time and house to indicate her ability, and it was solely a turnover at half-back that gave Kate Brennan a chance to mark inside 50 and convert for Richmond’s first aim.

When Conti did discover house her supply was penetrating. She is an thrilling participant with fast toes and step – bursting from congestion as Chris Judd as soon as did – who wants extra help. Her efforts weren’t sufficient nevertheless because the Cats had extra contributors. Chloe Scheer is an improved participant since she has adopted a job as a midfield bull permitting Amy McDonald and Webster to win clear possession. Maddie McMahon was excellent in defence, her positioning making the distinction because it allowed her to interrupt the Tigers’ ball motion with the skipper Meghan McDonald a dependable sidekick when the ball hit the bottom. They didn’t have lots to beat with Brennan unsighted except she discovered house and there was little for the Cats to fret about at floor degree close to objectives. Richmond did raise across the ball within the second half however Geelong’s 4 Macs – Amy, Phoebe, Meghan and Maddie – weren’t prepared to concede.

The win was good reward for Geelong who’ve been wonderful across the contest in 2022 with out reward having received only one recreation, a cliffhanger in opposition to the Eagles. Geelong are improvers Dan Lowther has achieved job in his first season because the Cats’ coach with the workforce aggressive in opposition to all comers. They have constructed their recreation from the competition which has been robust all season and at last put a rating on the board. Two wins just isn’t many however they’ve been in with a profitable likelihood most weeks. Conti wants assist Monique Conti is a gun however stopping her is sufficient to beat Richmond. The Hosking twins – Sarah and Jess – have to do extra if the workforce goes to be aggressive in opposition to opposition midfields.

Richmond: 0.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 (10)

Geelong: 1.0 5.0 5.2 5.3 (33)

Best: Richmond: Conti, Lynch, Molan. Geelong: McDonald, McMahon, Morrison, Scheer, McDonald

Goals: Richmond: Brennan

Geelong: McWilliams 2, Darby, Webster, Maguire CROWS SHOW THEY ARE THE TEAM TO BEAT The Adelaide Crows have retained prime spot on the AFLW ladder after a stirring nine-point win over the Dockers at Fremantle Oval. In a conflict which pitted the competitors’s prime two groups, the Crows’ relentless forward-half strain and dominance within the inside-50 rely proved essential after half-time, highlighting why they’ve a 7-1 win-loss document and are the workforce to beat. The Crows booted the one aim of the primary time period, the Dockers opening their account early within the second when Airlie Runnalls transformed a set shot. Both groups moved the ball nicely by the center however fell down throughout half-forward.

The Dockers boast the league’s greatest defence, the third time period changing into a grind however the Crows regained the lead within the remaining quarter when Kara Antonio made probably the most of a set shot. The depth remained excessive, the Crows extending their lead with a soccer aim from Ashleigh Woodland. The Dockers might solely handle some extent within the remaining time period. Loading Anne Hatchard (30 disposals) and Ebony Marinoff (30) had been dominant for the Crows, whereas a inventive Danielle Ponter was pivotal with two objectives. Stephanie Cain (22), on a wing, and Laura Pugh (20) had been busy for the Dockers. “Flying over here, we knew it would be a tough game … we knew in the last quarter we would have to bring it. Coming away with the win is awesome,” Hatchard stated. “Heading into the last few games, it is a confidence booster.”