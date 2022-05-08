Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv.

Irish rock star Bono praised Ukraine’s struggle for “freedom” throughout a efficiency at a central Kyiv metro station on Sunday, the place the U2 frontman additionally delivered his personal prayer “for peace.”

The mini-concert passed off as air raid sirens sounded within the Ukrainian capital and preventing raged within the east of the nation.

Bono carried out alongside U2 guitarist The Edge to a small crowd of followers, together with members of the Ukrainian armed forces.