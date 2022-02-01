Bonus for aged-care staff just a cynical election ploy

Your correspondent’s suggestion (Letters, February 1) to vary trainer workload by reducing “the paperwork trail” highlights one of many elementary causes of labor productiveness stealth.

Computers have revolutionised our lives, however their indiscriminate use has resulted in professions similar to nursing and instructing forcing workers to spend hours chained to desks, recording and documenting pointless information. This has meant that face-to-face studying and medical care have suffered. In addition, distractions similar to social media, messaging and emails contribute to the wasted hours beforehand spent in private interactions. Employers have an enormous duty to make sure they don’t burden their workers with pointless documentation in order that useful face-to-face interactions are maximised. Elizabeth Maher, Bangor Although impractical and too costly, private tutoring most likely supplies a greater and tailor-made training with out the inefficiencies and drawbacks of lecture rooms and schoolyards. Rod Matthews, Fairfield (Vic) Everyone has an concept on easy methods to go, so why aren’t we up there with leaders in training similar to Finland, Scotland and Sweden? The Gonski report gave Australia each probability to design a superb academic system. Give our academics (and I used to be one) the help and respect due by way of a well-designed system that educates for all times and never only for monetary outcomes. Patricia Slidziunas, Woonona I had 40 boys in my firstclass after academics faculty. Weekly planning was obligatory, however detailed progress of every little one was in my head. These kids had a superb grasp of maths and literacy (usually by way of means grouping) and lots of turned at this time’s leaders. Teaching was a pleasure. Laurie Le Claire, Epping The Premier and Education Minister congratulate themselves on the distribution of RAT kits and masks to colleges, which has been an enormous logistical activity. Greater nonetheless, the logistical activity of giving these to college students from un-airconditioned halls and automotive parks has been left to academics and oldsters. This on prime of all the things else they should do to begin the college 12 months, so we are able to then cram them into scorching lecture rooms with restricted social distancing. Margaret Allen, Bexley

The NSW authorities has recruited 927 new academics in time period one with 237 to comply with and 350 extra deliberate for time period two. Also, 1000 main colleges will achieve an assistant principal for monitoring progress (“Extra staff to roll out new school syllabus”, February 1). Riley Brown, Bondi Beach No money? Then no tax cuts, absolutely Josh Frydenberg can’t fund each program (“Frydenberg draws line in fiscal sand”, February 1). Not stunning, I assume, after he funded huge companies and personal colleges with a great deal of JobKeeper as if it was Monopoly cash. Speechless doesn’t cowl it. Wayne Stinson, Merimbula Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has introduced that the federal government can not fund each program and that the cash has run out. I can solely presume, then, that the stage three tax cuts costing $184 billion is not going to go forward and that the $16 billion of unallocated election funding will probably be used to cut back the deficit. Furthermore, absolutely $3 billion for brand spanking new tanks and the potential $170 billion invoice for the nuclear submarines would even be unsure. Malcolm Freak, Armidale Happy sounds of regular

Like many Sydneysiders, I rise to the sound of magpies, kookaburras and the sound of my Herald hitting the footpath. I reside in a avenue with one main and two excessive colleges, and added to this week’s sounds are squeals of pleasure because the courses of 2022 meet, hug, push one another and resume the place they left off earlier than the vacations. Welcome again to life practically being regular. John Bailey, Canterbury Pay it again to the park What a game-changer certainly with the decision from the lord mayor of Parramatta to extend the dimensions of our World Heritage-listed park (“Park expansion into history precinct is ’best option‴⁣⁣, January 31). Parramatta Park has had its land given away to stadiums, RSLs, carparks and rail lines, so it’s time to give back. Adding the heritage-listed 20ha of former Cumberland Hospital grounds beside the park is a no-brainer to deliver to our community more passive green space. The question is, will the government put the people of Parramatta’s health and wellbeing before any development deals Suzette Meade, Toongabbie Stuck on road to ruin You don’t have to be living in, or driving through, outer west Sydney or regional NSW to see broken or cracked pavements and feel the thump-thump of potholes (“Ageing roads face funding crisis”, February 1). Many inside Sydney roads are simply as dilapidated and simply as harmful – if not all the time at the price of human life, actually at the price of changing broken tyres and repairing steering and suspension. The NRMA’s Rate Your Road report finds roads in prosperous areas similar to Ku-ring-gai, Mosman and North Sydney have the most effective maintained roads in Sydney, whereas Burwood, Waverley and Canterbury-Bankstown council areas have the worst. I reside in Mosman and by the variety of occasions I’ve needed to swerve round potholes, I’m not so certain that the NRMA report is essentially proper. Jack Dikian, Mosman

Any motorcyclist (and highway consumer) will testify that almost all of our regional roads are at a degree of being harmful. Rather than concentrate on visitors motion or your driving line by way of a bend, for instance, it’s now a case of dodge the pothole and it’s very tedious and really tiring. Could this be an overt tactic to get highway customers to decelerate? The cursory signal warning of “pavement damage ahead next 30km” (I child you not) appears to absolve councils/RMS of all duty for respectable repairs; the operative phrase right here being “decent”. Sadly, the vans most frequently used for fast repairs (those with the snorkel that dumps nice blobs of bitumen into gaping potholes) usually are not an efficient repair.

The subsequent drop of rain merely encourages the blobs to pop again out of their non permanent hidey-holes and wash away. I ponder how a lot of our gas excise really makes it to highway restore? Phillip Ennis, Bective De-sexing hurts dads De-sexing language hurts fathers, too (Letters, February 1). Making language delicate to numerous household preparations is a worthy aim. However, as ladies’s well being researchers have identified, de-sexing language can inadvertently erase organic elements of girls’s reproductive position. As a researcher targeted on fathers’ psychological well being, I see the identical blanket strategy to position description additionally affecting males of their fathering position. Completely eradicating biologically primarily based terminology round birthing and parenting doesn’t help fathers to connect with their infants. It is frequent to see publicity, on-line sources and handouts directed to “mother and partner”. This formulation consists of anybody who might not determine as a “father”, however it additionally narrowly defines male dad and mom merely as a “partner”. The time period “partner” has no connection to the fetus or toddler. Of course the daddy’s help of the mom is essential, however this doesn’t utterly describe his position when a child is born. His organic connection to this little one will probably be essential to his id and to his sense of being related. Richard Fletcher, College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, University of Newcastle States play a job The suggestion (Letters, 1 February 1) that the states are redundant and counterproductive to nationwide unity seems to disregard the truth that with out particular person state actions in opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic, our nationwide deaths and infections would most likely be considerably greater. Peter Wotton, Pyrmont

Bring on EV utes I can’t wait till there’s an EV ute to interchange the present utes (Letters, February 1). The torque, low centre of gravity and additional house potential will outperform present fashions, and a variety of 400-450 kilometres fits me completely. Filling up at greater than $120 a tank is getting ridiculous. Phil Armour, Yass By Oz-mosis Of course it was unAustralian of your correspondent to not watch the tennis (Letters, February 1). Fortunately, being unAustralian is usually a stunning Australian attribute. Chris Downs, Stanwell Park Don’t know if not watching tennis is unAustralian, however I’ve by no means watched Home and Away, so I believe I’d be responsible. Megan Heaney, Kincumber

Tennis? What tennis? Ian Clarke, Terrigal Timeless expertise Ash Barty is ageless. She appears to be like the identical as she did at 15! Come on, girls – flip your backs on the “beauty industry” and take up tennis. Heather Lindsay, Woonona Perhaps Medvedev was pickled by the fifth set (“Pickle juice, electrolytes fuelled epic final’s marathoners”, February 1)? Jenny Greenwood, Hunters Hill The solely occasions I noticed/heard something about Margaret Court was when the venue was proven. Was she there and snubbed or in lockdown in Western Australia? Ron Field, Bermagui