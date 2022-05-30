Book gets returned to library 46 years after its due date. See pics

The Owasso Library in Oklahoma has acquired its copy of creator Molly Cone’s novel Annie Annie 46 years after it was due. The library shared a snapshot of the e book, which seems to be reasonably broken, in addition to a card inside it, on Facebook. The e book was purported to be returned to the library manner again on September 8, 1976, in keeping with the share.

The library shared the pictures on Facebook together with a caption that reads, “Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie Annie to us! According to the inside pocket, this book was due back to the Central Library on September 8, 1976. Only 46 years overdue!” The caption was adopted by the emoji of a laughing face.

The library additionally clarified within the feedback part, “For those of you who are worried about late fines…this book was checked out before computer systems, so there was no way for us to tell who had it checked out. Plus the library no longer charges overdue fines so no worries either way!” They additionally wrote, “Overdue fines used to cap off at $2 per book so not that bad actually!”

Take a take a look at the Facebook put up from the library proper right here:

Since being posted on May 27, this share has acquired over 300 likes on it as of now. It has additionally acquired a number of feedback.

“We have some oldies with cards still in them. They were given away by schools at one point. I hope that was the case here. So neat to see things people hold on too!” writes a Facebook person. “Pretty amazing,” notes a second. “It’s an episode of Seinfeld!” references a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this overdue library e book? Would you have got returned it if it have been as much as you?