Book Week parade brings joy and smiles

Illustration by John Shakespeare. Credit: As we already appear to understand how the portfolio saga occurred and what the cures may be, is that this inquiry merely a way to impact “political consequences”? A number of weeks into his authorities’s time period, Albanese known as on Tanya Plibersek to apologise to Peter Dutton for likening him to Voldemort. While this didn’t require a proper inquiry, the purpose was made that authorities representatives have to behave in a fashion match for workplace. Plibersek did apologise. Dutton accepted. While political embarrassment could also be one of many results of the inquiry into Morrison’s actions, I’m not certain it’s the motive. As for political penalties for the opposition – Morrison remains to be a sitting member of parliament. At the final election, voters have been at the hours of darkness on this matter; I believe that’s the place “political consequences” have been felt. Marie Del Monte, Ashfield I’m curious to understand how the checks and balances of our political system failed so abysmally. We could make adjustments that stop prime ministers from buying “secret” portfolios however what occurred to the “fearless advice” we anticipate from our public servants? Gordon Lambert, Kiama Downs Aly says we don’t want an inquiry into authorities malfeasance as a result of we already knew Morrison was dismissive of democratic norms and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is full of political appointments. Perhaps we’d like an inquiry into why we don’t act on the various issues all of us already know. Colin Stokes, Camperdown

Oh. It’s a boy In 1930, the Queen fell pregnant. Shortly afterwards, my mom fell pregnant (Letters, August 26). In late 1930, when the Queen gave delivery to a child woman, she known as her Margaret Rose. My mom, a loyal Pom, determined that was a beautiful title and that she would name her child Margaret, too. Until the day I used to be born in January 1931 my title was Margaret: no different title was thought-about. That was the primary time I upset my mom. Tom Barker, Loftus I don’t recall too many double-ups of names at Nowra East Public School within the early 70s, however what Gary, Sally, Diane, Anne, John, Mark, Michael, Ian, Darren, Pam, Stephanie and my different classmates had in frequent was that every one our names had normal spelling. For that, I’m certain we’re all grateful.

Colin Hesse, Marrickville Try being a Jay in a Nineteen Fifties college. Being requested for my title, not preliminary, was a frequent trainer response. I used to be informed lately I had a contemporary title for somebody born in 1948. Thanks, Mum. Jay Webb, St Ives I had a buddy within the Nineteen Fifties known as Victoria. She had two brothers known as Richard and Nicholas. They have been Vicky, Ricky and Nicky. Elizabeth Chisholm, Kingston (ACT)

I all the time thought Bryce was a typo. Bruce Wilson, Nowra Robo-debt debacle worthy of royal fee Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: Stuart Robert’s declare that the royal fee into the robo-debt catastrophe is “a political witch-hunt” is pure cant (“Inquiry into failed robo-debt scheme”, August 26). Given the widespread psychological and monetary hurt that the discredited, impersonal scheme is thought to have triggered, there’s a far higher justification for this inquiry than there ever was for the fruitless royal fee into commerce unions that his authorities pursued with such one-eyed ideological fervour. Spare me the pious hypocrisy. Adrian Connelly, Springwood Yes, the PM ought to be trying within the “rear-view mirror”, Peter Dutton. That is the one manner we’re going to discover out who was accountable for destroying quite a few lives and livelihoods whereas Scott Morrison and Stuart Robert have been in command of robo-debt. A billion {dollars} paid out by the taxpayer due to the gross incompetency of bureaucrats and their political masters. Graham McWhirter, Shell Cove

The royal fee into the robo-debt scandal is “political” and a “witch-hunt” based on the individuals who introduced you royal commissions into whether or not Julia Gillard as soon as had a boyfriend and whether or not Bill Shorten as soon as knew a unionist. Richard Mason, Newtown Tough gig Finally we’ve got a authorities ready to deal with the gig financial system (“ALP focus to fall on ‘cancer’ of gig work”, August 26). For far too lengthy many people have lamented over the lack of wage development, job safety and housing affordability. Yet, all of us need a budget residence supply and the bargain-priced automobile trip. It’s disassociation on an enormous scale – none of us appears able to marrying up our personal actions with the broader issues of society at giant. John Mizon, Collaroy It isn’t just the gig staff who’re cheated of primary rights at work. Exploitation of staff, notably the youthful ones, is practised with impunity throughout retail and repair sectors. Thanks to the earlier authorities’s damning of unions, gladly cheered on by some grasping employers, there’s little back-up for workers who need to work over their allotted hours for nothing (20 minutes additional earlier than and after to arrange and shut), are given no time to have their meals, regardless of the time for dinner being unpaid anyway, and so forth. This is all beneath the comedic title of Fair Work. Perhaps it ought to be reconsidered as Fair Employment. Donald Hawes, Peel

Productive discuss? Business Council of Australia chief Jennifer Westacott says the important thing to wage development is a extra productive financial system (“Big business aims high for wages at jobs summit”, August 26). I encourage to disagree. The key to wages development is a extra equitable sharing of the earnings of firms between shareholders and staff. When firm earnings have risen in a few years by 20 per cent, staff’ salaries have solely grown in a few years by lower than inflation. Only when staff are rewarded with an inexpensive share of the earnings they’ve created for a corporation will they really feel adequately rewarded for his or her efforts after which productiveness will enhance. Pamela Wood, McMahons Point Training daze Will somebody clarify to the long-suffering, taxpaying prepare customers of NSW what the “safety issue” is that’s inflicting the current hassle (“More disruptions for Sydney rail network”, August 25)? Otherwise, the cynical amongst us would possibly leap to the conclusion that that is merely one other subtle featherbedding union train, designed to defeat any authorities try and automate transport in the identical manner as this has been efficiently carried out abroad, even when it accommodates fare rises and encourages folks to return to public transport – as a result of the union places its pursuits earlier than all this, fearing that its personal numbers will probably be diminished, and its political affect lessened, when pointless jobs are eradicated. We cynics may additionally be aware {that a} state election is within the offing, and strike motion like this would possibly assist substitute a authorities on the nostril with one which, now in opposition, was very a lot on the nostril when final in workplace – however which, once more in workplace, will probably be extra tolerant of union disruption. So, inform us: what’s the actual downside? John Hill, The Entrance

Land of the rising refunds Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: Qantas cancelled our return enterprise class fares to Japan this month with no rationalization and supplied no different (“Battered and bruised Joyce now see clear skies ahead”, August 26). A refund will take about three months, so does this imply that Qantas earnings embody our cash and possibly many others? The article says “revenue from the group’s leisure passengers was 125 per cent of pre-COVID levels in the June quarter”. Presumably this consists of our cost, which we hope will finally be refunded. Sounds like false earnings to me. Carole Hawke, Lilyfield Out of bounds Andrew Webster has defined the entice that awaits the AFL in the event that they put video games behind the pay TV paywall (“White elephant in the room is we’re doing sport wrong”, August 26). For a few years the NRL’s message to followers has been: put your cash right into a Foxtel subscription, not a membership membership or recreation day tickets. The AFL’s strategy has been to provide followers extra video games on free-to-air TV, help grassroots and junior footy and make membership membership inexpensive. The crowd figures from final weekend present us the results of the 2 approaches. Swans and Giants followers have responded by shopping for 80,000 memberships between them. The AFL can see what their future appears to be like like in the event that they observe the NRL into pay TV’s black gap. David Mansford, Concord

A missed alternative While naming the stands of the brand new stadium the NSW authorities forgot, as soon as once more, Peter Norman, a person whose beliefs we are able to all help (“No grandstanding: ‘ring of champions’ will honour sport greats at stadium”, August 26). Alexander Elliott, Bilgola Plateau Not freed from cost Your correspondent rightly complains about his buddy charging an EV whereas visiting (Letters, August 26). I assume the buddy didn’t ask or supply any cash. As an EV proprietor, I might say it’s a courtesy to do each this stuff. The value of residence charging would possibly solely be $10 or much less, relying on the quantity of cost required and whether or not it’s coming from photo voltaic cells or off-peak electrical energy. In years to return, most of us will probably be driving EVs and this charging whereas visiting folks’s properties will develop into the norm. It definitely helps in the intervening time as there’s a very insufficient variety of public charging stations obtainable. Dennis O’Hara, Wanniassa (ACT) Charging the EV in a single day would have value your correspondent lower than 5 litres of petrol – a small addition to the superb B&B companies. And I’m certain the buddy arrived with a pleasant bottle of wine. Bill Dowsley, Riverview

A buddy in want of an electrical cost is certainly a buddy to be averted. Geoffrey Williamson, Woollahra Blowie blow-in Blowfly sighting Umina Beach: August 26, 2022. Aidan Cuddington, Umina Beach Postscript The week started with loads of criticism for the previous PM and his “secret” acquisition of portfolios. As the week progressed, and Anthony Albanese introduced an inquiry into the saga, there was a shift within the tone of letters, with some suggesting the prime minister wanted to look ahead, not backwards.