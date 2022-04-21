Bookkeeper in Gqeberha found guilty of R2.4m tax fraud | News24

A Gqeberha bookkeeper has been discovered responsible of tax fraud amounting to about R2.4 million.

She was discovered to have submitted her personal checking account particulars to shoppers of two tax consultancy companies she labored for.

The allegations got here to mild after the shoppers lodged complaints after they did not obtain their tax returns.

Linda Ann Labuschagne, 42, was convicted on a number of expenses of tax fraud within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha. She was arrested by the Hawks on 20 July 2021, after the circumstances had been reported by two tax companies she labored for in 2019 and 2020.

The circumstances had been reported by two of her former employers within the tax consulting business. She was accused of misappropriating greater than R1.7 million from BVSA Tax Consultancy Firm and greater than R680 000 from DP Wealth Tax Consultancy.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase stated on Wednesday that Labuschagne had offered shoppers from each firms with checking account particulars purporting to be that of the South African Revenue Service, whereas they had been really hers.

On receiving complaints from their shoppers for unpaid tax returns, the tax consultancy companies determined to lodge complaints with the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation group in Gqeberha.

The courtroom convicted her on 119 counts of fraud, stated Nkwalase.

She will stay in custody till her subsequent courtroom look on 1 July 2022, when she can be sentenced.

