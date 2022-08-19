Bookkeeper’s 135-year sentence for defrauding Covid-19 relief fund | News24

Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede defrauded the Ters fund of greater than R11m.

A bookkeeper who defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of greater than R11 million has been given a 135-year jail time period. On Thursday, the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede to the hefty sentence for defrauding the UIF of greater than R11 million in Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane mentioned some sentences would run concurrently, and Gumede would serve an efficient 20 years behind bars.

Gumede, who was arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in August final 12 months following an investigation by the Hawks, processed fraudulent TERS claims on behalf of 4 Gauteng bakeries, together with Country Pies and LPG Clotilda.

He labored as a non-public bookkeeping advisor for the bakeries.

Mjonondwane mentioned the businesses had been Gumede’s non-public purchasers however had not submitted functions for the reduction fund to the Department of Labour which processed functions and disbursed the funds on the top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She informed News24 Gumede acted alone in committing the crimes as he had all of the bakeries’ credentials.

According to the NPA cost sheet, Gumede presupposed to be an worker of the businesses he defrauded.

He submitted the identical FNB account for all functions.

In sentencing Gumede for 32 counts of fraud, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi mentioned Gumede exploited the Covid-19 measures meant to assist the needy, saying he “unashamedly exploited the system meant to assist the poor”.