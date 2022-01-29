Sports
Bopanna-Ramkumar seeded second at Tata Open Maharashtra | Tennis News – Times of India
PUNE: The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan was on Saturday seeded second within the males’s doubles occasion of the Tata Open Maharashtra, starting January 31 right here.
Bopanna and Ramkumar, who received the title in Adelaide earlier than the Australian Open, will open their marketing campaign towards the skilled American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.
The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been given the highest billing.
Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two extra Indian pairs might be seen in motion within the doubles with Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan receiving the wild playing cards together with native boy Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja.
Four Indians, beginning within the singles most important draw, have been handed a relatively tough draw as they are going to face robust competitions towards the upper ranked opponents of their respective opening spherical matches.
Ramkumar will sq. off towards eighth seed Stefano Travaglia whereas Yuki might be up towards Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.
Kadhe will start his marketing campaign towards former World No. 28 Joao Sousa whereas Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face fifth-seeded Daniel Altamaier within the opening spherical.
Top seed Aslan Karatsev, second seed Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Gianluca Mager and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) have obtained byes within the singles opening spherical.
In the qualifying singles, Mukund Sasikumar, who made his ATP most important draw debut on the final version right here, and Manish Sureshkumar have obtained wildcards.
Sureshkumar will kickstart his marketing campaign towards Czech participant Kopriva Vit and Sasikumar will play Celikbilek Altug of Turkey, who made his Grand Slam debut at 2021 French Open.
The qualifying matches will start on Sunday.
Bopanna and Ramkumar, who received the title in Adelaide earlier than the Australian Open, will open their marketing campaign towards the skilled American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.
The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been given the highest billing.
Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two extra Indian pairs might be seen in motion within the doubles with Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan receiving the wild playing cards together with native boy Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja.
Four Indians, beginning within the singles most important draw, have been handed a relatively tough draw as they are going to face robust competitions towards the upper ranked opponents of their respective opening spherical matches.
Ramkumar will sq. off towards eighth seed Stefano Travaglia whereas Yuki might be up towards Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.
Kadhe will start his marketing campaign towards former World No. 28 Joao Sousa whereas Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face fifth-seeded Daniel Altamaier within the opening spherical.
Top seed Aslan Karatsev, second seed Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Gianluca Mager and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) have obtained byes within the singles opening spherical.
In the qualifying singles, Mukund Sasikumar, who made his ATP most important draw debut on the final version right here, and Manish Sureshkumar have obtained wildcards.
Sureshkumar will kickstart his marketing campaign towards Czech participant Kopriva Vit and Sasikumar will play Celikbilek Altug of Turkey, who made his Grand Slam debut at 2021 French Open.
The qualifying matches will start on Sunday.