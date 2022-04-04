Border Issues With India To Be Addressed Through Existing Mechanism: Nepal

Indo-Nepal border challenge: PM Deuba and PM Modi on Saturday held in depth talks.

Kathmandu:

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba returned residence on Sunday after concluding his maiden go to to India throughout which he mentioned the boundary points with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2 leaders agreed to handle it by means of current mechanism, dialogue and diplomacy.

The two prime ministers on Saturday held in depth talks in New Delhi overlaying numerous key aspects of shut neighbourly ties between the 2 nations.

Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day go to on the invitation of PM Modi.

“The bilateral talks and exchange of views were fruitful towards further strengthening cooperative relations between the two countries,” Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, who was additionally a part of the entourage, mentioned whereas speaking to reporters in Kathmandu on Sunday.

PM Modi mentioned that India is at all times involved about Nepal’s growth and warranted New Delhi’s continued help to Kathmandu in its prioritised sectors, Narayan Khadka added.

“During the talks, the two prime ministers also discussed boundary issues and the two leaders agreed to address such issues through existing mechanism and through holding dialogue and diplomacy,” he mentioned.

Mr Khadka’s assertion assumes significance after PM Deuba on Saturday publicly urged PM Modi to resolve the boundary challenge by means of the institution of a bilateral mechanism.

Hours later at a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla mentioned there was a normal understanding that the difficulty wanted to be addressed in a accountable method by means of dialogue and its “politicisation” needs to be prevented.

“The issue was briefly discussed. There was a general understanding that both sides needed to address this in a responsible manner through discussion and dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly relations and politicisation of such issues needs to be avoided,” Mr Shringla mentioned.

Mr Shringla’s feedback on the necessity for avoiding politicisation of the boundary row assume significance as then Nepalese Prime Minister Okay P Sharma Oli in 2020 tried to make use of the difficulty to fend off growing home strain and problem to his management.

The bilateral ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu had come beneath pressure beneath then Nepalese Prime Minister Oli’s authorities, which got here out with a brand new map exhibiting Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepal’s territories.

After Nepal launched the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a “unilateral act” and cautioning Kathmandu that such “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims won’t be acceptable to it.

Matters reminiscent of cooperation in training, well being, vitality, commerce and cross border transmission traces, enhancing cross border connectivity by means of railway line building, building of built-in verify publish and dry port, selling bilateral commerce primarily featured in the course of the talks between the 2 leaders, Mr Khadka mentioned.

“Prime Minister Deuba also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during which they discussed a variety of issues regarding promoting mutual interests and moving forward bilateral relations,” Mr Khadka mentioned.

PM Deuba additionally urged Indian enterprise leaders to spend money on Nepal for bringing about financial prosperity and warranted that Nepal authorities is effortful in bringing authorized and coverage degree reforms for attracting international funding within the nation.

“The visit also provided a platform to interact and exchange ideas between Nepalese and Indian business fraternity,” the minister mentioned.

“It is our agency perception that the high-level talks Prime Minister Deuba had with Prime Minister Modi and different leaders and excessive officers in Delhi helped in additional strengthening bilateral cooperation, collaboration and understanding between the 2 nations,” Mr Khadka mentioned.

PM Deuba additionally prolonged his invitation to PM Modi to go to Nepal and in response the Indian chief recalled his previous visits to Nepal and warranted to go to once more at acceptable time.

It was PM Deuba’s first bilateral go to overseas after turning into prime minister in July final 12 months for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.

PM Deuba had visited India in every of his 4 earlier stints as prime minister of Nepal. His final go to to India in his capability because the prime minister was in 2017.