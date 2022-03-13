Border talks between India, China to resolve border dispute end without resolution

Talks between navy commanders of China and India to resolve a two-year-old border dispute — at its worst in 4 a long time — have been inconclusive, a joint assertion issued by India’s Ministry of Defense mentioned.

A fast decision of the border dispute would assist “facilitate progress in bilateral relations, the 2 sides mentioned within the assertion.

This spherical of talks — the fifteenth for the reason that dispute started in the summertime of 2020 — just like the earlier two rounds, ended with none settlement to drag again troops from friction factors alongside the disputed Himalayan border.

China and India, nevertheless, agreed to fulfill once more, the joint assertion mentioned, indicating a willingness on either side to offer diplomacy an opportunity to resolve the battle whilst troops stay deployed toe to toe alongside the border for the second yr.

The two international locations share a 3,488 kilometer (2,167 miles) border that runs alongside the Himalayas. As many as 20 Indian troopers and at the least 4 Chinese troopers have been killed and each international locations have moved 1000’s of troops, artillery weapons, tanks and fighter jets to the border since March 2020.

