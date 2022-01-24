Bored Brunt wants women’s cricket revamp

Katherine Brunt has referred to as for reform of girls’s Test cricket to enhance the competition and spectacle forward of the one red-ball match of the ladies’s Ashes.

Brunt stated the present sport bores everybody – besides Australian batter Elysse Perry.

Heather Knight’s facet tackle Australia at Canberra in a bid to turn into the primary English crew to win a Test match Down Under this winter after their male counterparts crashed to a 4-0 sequence defeat.

England go into the Test match 4-2 behind within the multi-format sequence after Australia secured a nine-wicket victory within the opening match and factors have been shared throughout the 2 subsequent washed out T20s.

Brunt is England’s most skilled participant having made her debut in 2004. Now 36 she continues to steer the England’s bowling assault and urged cricket’s lawmakers to make modifications to the ladies’s sport.

“I love it (Test cricket), I just wish they’d tinker with it,” Brunt stated in a break in preparations for Canberra..

“I’m absolutely sick to death of us not evolving cricket the way it should do as a sport.

“We must get on with making issues extra thrilling, more difficult. The totals have gone up and up and the wickets have gone down and down.

Brunt, who has performed for Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars in WBBL, added: “We shouldn’t be playing on the same length pitches as men, that should not be happening. We should not be playing off 22 yards, it’s wrong. That’s one.

“Two: we should not be bowling in Test matches with Kookaburra balls, that is fallacious. The indisputable fact that none of us have ever bowled with a Dukes ball is fallacious.”

Dukes are handmade cricket balls used by the men’s team for home Test matches. The company, which makes men’s and children’s sizes but not the women’s ball, has been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Brunt said: “If you need to make us play over 4 days then give us a greater pitch to bowl on and provides us a Dukes ball to make it occur, in any other case do not placed on it on TV as a result of actually, it bores me even so I do not know the way anybody else can watch it.”

There have been nine women’s Test matches in the last 10 years and the last four have all ended in draws, while England have not won a Test since their last victory over Australia, in the 2013-14 Ashes.

Ellyse Perry has also been a problem for England and remains the prized wicket for the visiting bowling attack, especially in the game’s longest format where she boasts an inconceivable Test average of 86.62.

The Australian all-rounder has only been dismissed eight times in 15 innings in Test matches, and Brunt admits England will have to be relentless.

“Well, her largest factor and our largest downside is that she would not get bored. Which is unreal often because everybody will get bored. But she simply would not get bored blocking each ball,” Brunt stated.

“She slowly melts down a bowler as a result of she’ll simply block, block, block, wait till you are drained after which for instance you bowl one semi-bad ball in 10 overs…she’s actually simply involved about that ball – and that is it.

“So I think just being relentless, not giving her anything, creating as many opportunities as possible, I think we’ll mix it up this Test match plan-wise.”