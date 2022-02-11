‘Bored’ security guard draws eyes on painting in Russia, Anand Mahindra posts NFT-related reaction

If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, there’s a likelihood you will have seen posts associated to the incident in Russia the place a safety guard destroyed a portray by drawing on it. Many have shared their reactions to the incident on numerous social media websites, particularly Twitter. Amid them is enterprise tycoon Anand Mahindra too. He shared a witty NFT-related put up in response to the incident.

“Why worry? Just convert the new ‘creation’ into an NFT!” he wrote whereas re-sharing an article by a world information publication.

Turns out, it was the primary day of the safety guard on the job when he determined to attract eyes on the faceless figures depicted in artist Anna Leporskaya’s ‘Three Figures’ portray, reviews Daily Mail. The portray was exhibited on the Yeltsin Center within the metropolis of Yekaterinburg, Russia throughout an summary artwork exhibition. He was fired after the incident.

Anand Mahindra’s post concerning the incident has gathered greater than 1,600 likes, since being posted. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback. A Twitter consumer was reminded of a scene from the present Mr Bean. This is what they posted:

“Actually the security guard has an ‘eye’ for real art,” joked one other. “Given this story attached to the painting now, maybe, its value will increase!” questioned a 3rd. Here is a fourth Twitter consumer who shared this:

As for the portray, it’s now beneath the method of restoration and there is not going to be any long-term damages to the art work, reviews Daily Mail.

What are your ideas on the NFT-related put up shared by Anand Mahindra concerning the ‘bored’ safety guard drawing eyes on the portray in Russia?