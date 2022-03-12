Boric sworn in as Chile’s president in sharp political shift





At the Congress constructing within the port metropolis of Valparaiso, Boric, a tattooed former protest chief and lawmaker, took the presidential sash from outgoing billionaire President Sebastian Pinera, making him the nation’s youngest ever elected chief.

“Before the Chilean people, I make my pledge,” mentioned Boric , who in an indication of fixing instances wore a shirt and jacket however no tie, extraordinary for male presidents in strait-laced Chile.

Boric’s rise has sparked hope amongst progressives in Chile, lengthy a conservative bastion of free markets and monetary prudence in unstable South America, however has additionally stoked worry that many years of financial stability may come undone.

The chief of a broad leftist coalition together with Chile’s communist get together, he has vowed to overtake a market-led financial mannequin to combat inequality that sparked violent protests in 2019, although he as moderated his fiery rhetoric in recent months.

The copper-producing nation can also be within the midst of redrafting its Pinochet-era Constitution, which has underpinned development however been blamed for stoking inequality that led to months-long violent protests that gripped Chile in 2019. Pinochet, whose shadow nonetheless looms massive over the Andean nation, ousted socialist President Salvador Allende, who dedicated suicide in 1973 throughout a navy coup. Boric has typically praised Allende’s legacy. “He reminds me of Allende, but I hope it has a happier ending,” mentioned Marigen Vargas, 62, who traveled all evening to be at Boric’s inauguration exterior Congress. “We want a more united, happier Chile.” ‘Talks lie forward’ Boric faces a raft of challenges from an financial slowdown, excessive inflation and a cut up legislature that may check his deal-making skills to push by reforms in healthcare and pensions, whereas toughening environmental regulation. Carlos Ruiz, a tutorial on the University of Chile who taught Boric, mentioned Boric must take care of a rising ultra-conservative bloc that did properly in elections final yr and discover consensus to push by his reforms. “These are now the tasks lying ahead of Boric,” he mentioned. Boric’s female-majority Cabinet was sworn in on Friday, with delegations from the United States, Spain, Argentina, Peru and others in attendance. Among a sea of fits and navy garb, part of the Senate was full of representatives of Chile’s varied indigenous communities in conventional apparel. “It’s a sign that it’s going to be an inclusive government,” Cecilia Flores, an indigenous Aymara advised Reuters within the chamber, including it was the primary time representatives from every indigenous group have been current on the inauguration. “It’s going to be a government that’s will make the social changes the people of Chile have been fighting for, especially indigenous groups.” High hopes could shortly butt up in opposition to a divided voters and legislature, cut up down the center between the appropriate and left. Bubbling problems with crime, immigration and indigenous rights imply Boric’s authorities additionally has a full in-tray. “I wish him success in his future government,” outgoing president Pinera mentioned in his ultimate deal with, however cited issues about identification politics, weakening of the judiciary and crime. “But also the wisdom to distinguish right from wrong.”





