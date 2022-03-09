Boring draw in first Test deflates Australia’s much-hyped return to Pakistan | Cricket News – Times of India

Match drawn! We head to Karachi for the second take a look at now ✈️ #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS https://t.co/QjKb6G0Vez — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) 1646740784000

It took almost 1 / 4 of a century for Australia to return to Pakistan however solely 5 days for a dull Rawalpindi pitch to sap a lot of the keenness generated by the drought-breaking Test sequence.With simply 14 wickets falling within the match, the drawn series-opener happy few aside from the groups’ high order batsmen who gleefully boosted their averages till it was referred to as off an hour early on Tuesday.Pakistan might declare an ethical victory after Rawalpindi humbled Australia’s vaunted tempo assault, and the draw might in the end show vital for the hosts’ possibilities of successful the sequence and gaining factors within the World Test Championship

However, as a spectacle and an commercial for the sport’s longest format, the match was deemed a failure and the host nation condemned for failing to provide a wicket befitting of the event.

“In terms of the wicket, it wasn’t a super fair contest between bat and ball,” Australian captain Pat Cummins advised reporters after the match completed with Pakistan 252 for no loss of their second innings.

Australia media agreed on Wednesday.

“This was a Test best erased from the memory of anyone who tuned in,” the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper mentioned in its match protection.

The second Test begins in Karachi on Saturday however there could also be little both group can take into the match from Rawalpindi.

Australia’s bowling common of 238.33 runs within the opener was among the many worst ever in Tests, though Cummins managed to seek out some positives.

“All the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload,” he mentioned.

Australia should contemplate shaking up their assault for Karachi, historically a spin-friendly wicket.

This might imply a long-awaited debut for Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson who has spent years within the Test setup with out breaking into the aspect as a result of incumbency of Nathan Lyon and Australia’s quick and bouncy pitches.

Swepson can be solely the second legspinner to play a Test for Australia because the retirement of Shane Warne, who died of a suspected coronary heart assault final week.

The different, Bryce McGain, performed a single, wicketless match in 2009.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have been happy to return out of Rawalpindi with a draw after struggling accidents and sickness within the leadup.

They might be strengthened by the return of pacemen Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali together with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

The availability of the tempo bowlers might go a way in figuring out how Karachi’s wicket finally ends up as a bolstered Pakistan search an edge within the three-Test sequence.