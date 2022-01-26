Boris Johnson authorized Afghan animal evacuation, emails suggest

LONDON — Boris Johnson “authorised” a controversial determination to rescue cats and canine from an animal shelter in Afghanistan as Kabul fell to the Taliban, newly-published authorities emails counsel.

Former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing, who ran the Nowzad animal shelter, launched a marketing campaign final August to get his employees and animals overseas utilizing a non-public aircraft. The U.Ok. authorities ultimately sponsored the constitution flight, however was accused of getting prioritized pets over Afghan refugees as officers scrambled to evacuate folks.

Downing Street has beforehand denied that the U.Ok. prime minister intervened on the charity’s behalf, and Johnson has referred to as the claims “complete nonsense.”

But emails exchanged between British officials on the peak of the Taliban takeover final summer season — launched by the House of Commons international affairs committee Wednesday — counsel it was Johnson’s determination to evacuate Farthing’s employees and animals.

One electronic mail from an official whose title is redacted, dated August 25, 2021, mentioned Nowzad had “received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated.”

Another electronic mail exhibits Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officers referring to “the PM’s decision … to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity.”

“Having regard to the Prime Minister’s Nowzad decision, the Foreign Secretary might consider the [details redacted] vets and their dependents should be included. They might be able to get to the airport with their dependents in time,” the identical electronic mail provides.

The emails have been shared with the committee by former FCDO official Raphael Marshall, who has been sharply critical of his previous division’s dealing with of the evacuation.

The prime minister’s official spokesman has beforehand mentioned Johnson didn’t “instruct officials to take any particular course of action” on the evacuation.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace additionally denied he had come below stress from the prime minister to evacuate the animals.

“No one lobbied me … The prime minister didn’t ring up,” he advised the identical committee. “At no stage, at any stage, did the prime minister ask me to make a way for those pets. Not at all. Never.”