Boris Johnson booed as he arrives at Queen’s Jubilee service

U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed by a crowd of onlookers at a Platinum Jubilee occasion on Friday.

Johnson was arriving along with his spouse Carrie at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service, when members of the gang started jeering and booing.

On the BBC’s reside protection, presenter Jane Hill famous there was “a substantial amount” of booing for Johnson, in contrast to different attendees. “We definitely haven’t heard that for any other VIP guest, that’s fair to say,” she stated.

Johnson has been below fireplace over the Partygate scandal, involving lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street throughout the COVID-19 restrictions. Pictures printed in an official report confirmed Johnson consuming with colleagues whereas Britain was below strict pandemic measures.

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t current at Friday’s service, as she suffered “discomfort” after occasions Thursday.