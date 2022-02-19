Boris Johnson calls on NATO to go global

LONDON — NATO ought to broaden its geographic scope to the Indo-Pacific, U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated Saturday as he urged European allies to ramp up their protection investments.

Speaking on the Munich Security Conference, Johnson stated Western allies “do not fully know” what Russian President Vladimir Putin intends. But he warned that “the omens are grim” and an extra Russian invasion of Ukraine poses “extreme danger to the world.”

“If Ukraine is invaded, the shock will echo around the world,” Johnson stated, warning that authoritarian regimes in Asia and past would “draw the conclusion that aggression pays and that might is right.”

With Ukraine ringed by effectively over 100,000 Russian troops, the disaster has bolstered NATO member states’ dedication to the army alliance, Johnson stated.

Europe ought to do extra to fund its personal safety and sort out its dependency on Russian fuel, he stated, including that Europe wants “strategic endurance” to withstand Russian aggression on its jap border.

But “until 2014, European allies were cutting their defense budgets and shrinking their armed forces, perhaps faster than what was safe or wise,” he stated, citing the yr Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Johnson, who final yr introduced that U.Ok. international and protection coverage would tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region, stated NATO ought to look past Europe and “consider what’s happening around the world.”

The prime minister additionally insisted there’s “ample continuity” in Britain’s international coverage coordination with the EU, regardless of Brexit, due to shared values and aims, pointing to collaboration with Brussels on sanctions towards Belarus, and the commerce dispute between China and Lithuania.

The U.Ok. authorities can also be cooperating “very closely” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sanctions bundle focusing on Russia within the occasion of a Ukraine invasion, he added.

Johnson took the stage after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed the convention through video hyperlink that sure large powers had been reviving a Cold War mentality, questioning NATO’s eastward growth.

“If there’s a persistent easternward expansion, would that really guarantee peace in Europe?” he requested. “Would that really lead to lasting peace and stability in Europe? … Our friends in Europe need to have serious consideration about.”