Boris Johnson compares Ukraine war to Brexit battles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in contrast the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to the U.Ok.’s choice to depart the European Union in 2016.

He argued each examples confirmed nations’ willingness to struggle for his or her freedom.

“I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Johnson said on the Conservative Party Conference Saturday.

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was that they were remotely hostile to foreigners,” he stated. “It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Johnson reiterated the U.Ok.’s assist to the Ukrainian individuals of their struggle in opposition to Russia’s aggression. He stated the financial sanctions taken in opposition to Russia have a “cost” however that “the cost of doing nothing would be far, far higher.”

The prime minister additionally stated “it is the invincible strength of this country that we believe, by and large and within the law, that people should be able to do whatever they want providing they don’t do harm to anyone else. That’s called freedom.”

The prime minister prompt that the U.Ok.’s freedom was interesting to individuals escaping the warfare in Ukraine or political oppression in Russia. “We just want to be free, and that’s why talented people are fleeing Russia right now,” he stated.

“That’s Putin’s tragedy. There’s a sense in which his disastrous error in Ukraine is itself an argument for democracy and freedom.”