Boris Johnson eyes Baltic and Nordic states amid Ukraine crisis

LONDON — Boris Johnson is launching a contemporary diplomatic offensive geared toward Europe’s Nordic and Baltic states as he tries to “get Russia to step back from the brink” of invading Ukraine, Downing Street mentioned on Sunday.

The U.Okay. prime minister will journey to mainland Europe once more later this week as he seeks to “cement and broaden the Western alliance,” No. 10 mentioned in a press release. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who cut short a household vacation amid the “worsening situation,” will even meet counterparts in Brussels this week.

Transatlantic policymakers have positioned an elevated emphasis on protection preparations throughout NATO’s japanese flank since Russia’s controversial annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Finland and Sweden are usually not members of the NATO alliance and are subsequently not lined by its collective protection clause, however have been working with the army alliance to share extra info and coordinate coaching and workout routines.

“There is still a window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the prime minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink,” a Downing Street spokesperson mentioned.

American officers have told POLITICO that intelligence suggests Russia might invade this Wednesday.

Johnson is receiving day by day intelligence briefings on the build-up of Russian forces, No. 10 mentioned. British forces who had been offering anti-tank missile coaching in Ukraine have been on account of go away this weekend.

The U.Okay. authorities on Friday urged all British nationals to depart Ukraine instantly whereas business means stay accessible. Only a core staff of U.Okay. diplomats, together with ambassador Melinda Simmons, stay.