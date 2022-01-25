Boris Johnson had indoor birthday party during UK lockdown, report claims

LONDON — A celebration was thrown for Boris Johnson through the first coronavirus lockdown within the U.Ok. regardless of a strict ban on socializing indoors, ITV News reported Monday.

The broadcaster reported that the U.Ok. prime minister’s spouse, Carrie Johnson, organized a shock get-together for him on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, when strict coronavirus guidelines had been in place.

The allegation piles extra strain on a authorities rocked by a number of studies of lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street and on Whitehall because the begin of the pandemic.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been tasked with investigating the string of claims and is predicted to report shortly.

A No. 10 spokesperson informed the broadcaster in response to the story: “A group of staff working in No. 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, certainly one of Johnson’s fiercest defenders, tweeted: “So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?”

Lulu Lytle, the inside designer who was employed to renovate Johnson’s Downing Street flat, was amongst these reportedly current on the gathering of as much as 30 individuals. Carrie Johnson is alleged to have offered the prime minister with a cake alongside Lytle and led employees in a refrain of “happy birthday.” In June 2020, social gatherings indoors had been nonetheless forbidden underneath the U.Ok.’s lockdown legal guidelines, whereas choirs had been banned from singing.

ITV additionally reported that household buddies of the prime minister had been hosted in his flat later within the night of June 19, in one other obvious breach of coronavirus rules. No. 10 denied that “totally untrue” allegation and mentioned Johnson had hosted a small group of individuals exterior.

Seizing on the newest claims, opposition Labour chief Keir Starmer mentioned: “We cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government. The prime minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go.”