Boris Johnson no longer ‘worthy’ to be prime minister, says former chief whip

“I bitterly regret what has happened and I bitterly regret the event in Downing Street as I said,” Johnson informed the House of Commons.

“But I do believe that it is the job of this government to get on with the priorities of the British people and that is what we’re going to do,” he stated.

Under Tory social gathering guidelines, 54 letters are required to set off a management contest however MPs can submit them with out informing the general public, which means that the guardian of these letters, Sir Graham Brady —chair of the backbench 1922 committee — is the one one who really is aware of what number of letters have been submitted.

There remains to be the chance that the prime minister may obtain a number of extra penalty notices from police however Johnson is hoping to experience out the scandal over the quite a few events held in Number 10 which he initially denied ever occurred.