Boris Johnson Offers Visas To Ukrainians Having Relatives Settled In UK

The UK won’t flip our backs in Ukraine’s hour of want, mentioned Boris Johnson.

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced that Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion can come to the UK in the event that they have already got members of their quick household settled within the nation.

As a part of a brand new 40 million kilos humanitarian bundle for the provision of fundamental requirements and medical provides similar to medicines, syringes, dressings and wound care pack, Johnson confirmed that any particular person settled within the UK will be capable of deliver their Ukrainian quick members of the family to hitch them right here.

Downing Street mentioned this may profit many 1000’s of people that at this second are making determined decisions about their future.

“The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine’s hour of need. We are providing all the economic and military support we can to help those Ukrainians risking everything to protect their country,” Johnson said.

“In the final days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring shows of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian individuals in response to those that search to obliterate their freedom by drive,” he mentioned.

More particulars of the brand new Ukrainian visa coverage is about to be introduced in Parliament this week.

“We want to be as generous as we possibly can, and certainly we want people who have relatives in Ukraine to be able to bring them over as fast as possible. We want to make sure that we have routes for people fleeing disaster, war, persecution in Ukraine to come here,” Johnson informed reporters.

UK authorities humanitarian specialists have additionally deployed to the area to assist these fleeing the violence in Ukraine. Downing Street mentioned the weekend help bundle brings the entire quantity of UK authorities help pledged to Ukraine this 12 months to 140 million kilos.

Last week, Prime Minister Johnson additionally introduced the UK would assure as much as $500 million of loans to Ukraine by Multilateral Development Banks and the UK mentioned it continues to produce defensive navy gear to the Ukrainian navy to bolster their resistance towards invading Russian forces.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned: “Putin’s regime has undertaken an illegal and violent assault against the people of Ukraine.”

“The UK will provide 40 million pounds in aid to help our Ukrainian friends, more funding to tackle what is becoming a humanitarian crisis. We stand with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, in its hour of need.”

During a go to to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Sunday night, Johnson delivered an analogous message of assist saying that the UK would fulfil its neighbourly responsibility to Ukraine. He additionally made a transparent distinction that it was the Russian management led by President Vladimir Putin who was answerable for the disaster and never the Russian individuals.

“Never in all my study, my memory of politics and international affairs have I seen so clear a distinction between right and wrong, between good and evil, between light and dark. And that is the real reason why Ukraine is our neighbour today,” Johnson mentioned in his deal with to the congregation.

“I want to stress that there is no hostility in my part towards the Russian people. None whatever. Quite the reverse. My heart aches for the Russian parents who are already losing their children in this vicious and appalling war, just as it aches for the civilians and the people of Ukraine. But when it comes to the Russian leadership that chose this path of violence, and I stress chose, this path of violence and aggression, there can be no possible excuse,” he added.

He mentioned the individuals of Ukraine had been going through “the darkest times in modern memory” and described Russia’s invasion as a “barbaric and unprovoked attack”.

In his newest telephone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Johnson promised additional navy help for Ukrainian forces.

“President Zelenskyy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine. The leaders agreed to continue to stay in close contact and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s staunch support for Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Downing Street mentioned in a readout of the decision.

Meanwhile, there have been a number of demonstrations held in assist of Ukraine in several elements of the UK, together with vigils and protests in London and in addition in Scotland and Wales.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)