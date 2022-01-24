Boris Johnson opens inquiry into claim Muslim MP lost her job because of faith

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations made by Conservative MP Nus Ghani that she was instructed her Muslim religion made colleagues “uncomfortable” after being fired from a ministerial job, POLITICO’s London Playbook reported Monday.

The Sunday Times had earlier reported Ghani’s account of a gathering with authorities whips following her sacking as a transport minister within the February 2020 mini-reshuffle, the place she alleged she was instructed by an unnamed whip that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an “issue” and that her standing as a “Muslim woman minister” was making Conservative colleagues uncomfortable. “It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” Ghani mentioned.

While Ghani didn’t identify the one that she mentioned made the feedback, Mark Spencer, the Tory chief whip, recognized himself because the goal of the accusation whereas issuing a denial.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me,” he said on Twitter.

“I work with both colleagues and I think it’s important that someone like a Cabinet Office senior civil servant should look at this properly, because the chief whip has also categorically denied it,” Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi mentioned on Sky News Monday morning.

Johnson met with Ghani to debate her allegations in July 2020 and urged her to make a proper grievance to the Conservative Party, the federal government mentioned in an announcement on Sunday. But in response, Ghani mentioned she believed it was a “government matter” that shouldn’t be dealt with by an inside occasion process.

“The terms of reference of the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the Whip,” Ghani mentioned in a statement welcoming the announcement. “I look forward to see the terms of reference.”

Ghani’s claims come amid a number of allegations of bullying or blackmail in opposition to whips for Johnson’s authorities, because it awaits the discharge of the Sue Gray report into events in Downing Street throughout COVID lockdown.

This article was up to date.