Boris Johnson plans charm offensive to stave off no-confidence vote

Some senior Conservatives consider the goal of 54 letters required to set off a management spill has already been reached, with one Tory supply speculating that the entire may already be as excessive as 70.

When the quantity is reached, Brady will inform Johnson, who’s answerable for the timeline of a vote.

The assist of former British prime minister Theresa May, pictured arriving at a Jubilee reception, is now doubtful. Credit:AP

The London Telegraph understands that invites for the assembly of wavering rebels in No10 haven’t but been despatched, with officers ready to see whether or not the brink has already been crossed earlier than launching the attraction offensive.

But these near the Prime Minister are additionally involved he may lose the arrogance vote whether it is held after two upcoming by-elections on June 23.