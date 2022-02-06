Boris Johnson puts senior Cabinet minister in charge of No. 10 operation

LONDON — Boris Johnson on Saturday put one among his most senior Cabinet ministers in command of his Downing Street operation as he makes an attempt to place his troubled premiership again heading in the right direction.

Steve Barclay, who runs the U.Okay. Cabinet Office and holds the ceremonial title Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will grow to be the prime minister’s chief of employees, and has been put in command of integrating the brand new Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office.

Johnson promised structural modifications to the best way No. 10 Downing Street operates after the senior civil servant Sue Gray highlighted “failures of leadership and judgment” in No. 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office in an abridged report probing allegations lockdown-busting gatherings had been held in authorities.

Barclay, a former Brexit secretary, was beforehand Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s deputy on the Treasury.

Johnson has additionally appointed Guto Harri, a former BBC journalist, as his new director of communications after communications director Jack Doyle stop on Thursday.

Doyle was amongst a raft of key aides who introduced they might be leaving the prime minister’s operation on Thursday. Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield, precept non-public secretary Martin Reynolds and the pinnacle of the Downing Street coverage unit Munira Mirza all introduced their exits.

Harri was Johnson’s spokesman and chief of employees throughout his first time period as London mayor.

In a press assertion saying the appointments Johnson stated they might “improve how No. 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country.”