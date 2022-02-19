Boris Johnson returns police questionnaire into ‘partygate’ scandal

Boris Johnson has responded to the questionnaire despatched by London police within the investigation of gatherings in Downing Street throughout pandemic lockdowns, his workplace has mentioned.

The British Prime Minister, whose political survival is at stake, returned the survey questionnaire throughout the seven-day interval which had been set in accordance with Scotland Yard’s request, in keeping with Downing Street.

A dozen social occasions are underneath the highlight within the police investigation, unfold over eight dates in 2020 and 2021.

Over every week in the past, the London police mentioned they might contact “more than 50 people” to acquire their statements amid the political scandal that has outraged the general public and shaken the British authorities and particularly the ruling Conservative Party.

Scotland Yard burdened that the questionnaires had a “legal status” and needed to be accomplished “with sincerity”. In the occasion of a confirmed violation, offenders danger a tremendous.

Rejecting calls to resign from the opposition and a few members of his personal social gathering, Boris Johnson has been combating for a number of weeks to avoid wasting his job.

The 57-year-old chief has been severely weakened by the succession of revelations about numerous festive occasions within the corridors of energy throughout the pandemic, at a time when the inhabitants at massive noticed their social contacts severely hampered by COVID-19 well being restrictions.

After publication of an inner preliminary report criticising “errors of leadership and judgment”, Johnson’s destiny may cling on the conclusions of the police investigation.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied breaking COVID guidelines. However, ought to the investigation show the other — or that lied to parliament — then the brink of 54 Conservative MPs required to set off a vote of no confidence may shortly be reached.