Boris Johnson says UK will look into Bain’s conduct in SA ‘with urgency’ | Fin24

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK Cabinet Office will probe “issues surrounding” consultancy Bain & Company’s work in South Africa.

Lord Peter Hain wrote to Johnson to ask him to launch a probe after the State Capture Inquiry discovered that Bain had colluded with former president Jacob Zuma, and others, to “capture” the SA Revenue Service.

Bain has denied “wilfully or knowingly” supporting state seize.

The first a part of the State Capture Inquiry report, launched in early January, discovered proof that Bain’s South African arm colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and ex-South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane to “capture” the tax company.

The report really useful that regulation enforcement businesses probe Bain’s work at SARS and that every one the consultancy’s contracts with departments and organs of state be re-examined.

After the report was launched, Hain, a former UK Cabinet minister with hyperlinks to South Africa, wrote a letter to Johnson to ask him to launch a probe into Bain’s work within the UK.

“That a multinational company such as Bain would act as a willing and knowing accomplice to corruption by those intent on undermining the South African state and its democracy, is outrageous,” he mentioned.

“I therefore find it completely unacceptable that Bain & Co. is licensed to operate commercially in the UK and is endorsed by your government by contracting for work with government departments and public sector bodies.”

Last week Johnson wrote a response to Hain, which Fin24 has seen, to say he had learn the letter and was “aware of the seriousness of the situation”.

“Corruption has the ability to erode trust and undermine public confidence and it should rightly be challenged”.

The UK prime minister promised that the UK Cabinet Office would examine the matter with urgency and reply to the letter intimately.

Bain has denied among the key findings of the report, saying it mischaracterised the group’s function on the income assortment company and that Bain didn’t “willfully or knowingly” assist state seize.

“While we made mistakes in our work with SARS, we remain confident that we did not in any way willfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere,” the assertion mentioned.

The consultancy mentioned the report thought of no new information, and relied closely on the testimony of a single witness who had “no first-hand knowledge” of Bain’s work.

“Bain submitted two detailed affidavits to the Commission, neither of which appear to have been factored into the report.

“Bain has provided full cooperation to enforcement authorities and can proceed to take action.”