Boris Johnson slams FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over stance on Russia

U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted world soccer’s governing physique FIFA over its stance on Russia as he snubbed final week’s 2022 World Cup draw.

Johnson’s workplace despatched a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, underlining Britain’s “disappointment” to see Russian delegates at FIFA’s Congress final week in Doha, Qatar, in line with the textual content of the correspondence, seen by POLITICO.

And he warned that sport can’t be used “as a platform to legitimise Russian aggression.”

In the letter, dated March 31, Johnson stated it was with “regret” he was unable to attend final Friday’s World Cup attract Doha and wished the match “every success” — earlier than laying into the FIFA boss.

Johnson criticized Infantino for inviting Russian delegates to the Congress, amid a swingeing Western sanctions drive towards Russia, and branded the Russian Football Union “effectively a representative body” for the Kremlin.

“We would therefore urge you in the strongest possible terms to rethink your position on this matter, so that representatives of both the Russian Football Union, and also the Football Federation of Belarus, are unable to engage in future FIFA meetings and business,” the letter stated.

“There is a clear need for football to continue to present a united front in the light of Russia’s abhorrent actions in Ukraine,” Johnson added. “Sport cannot be used as a platform to legitimise Russian aggression.”

“As you will be aware,” Johnson instructed Infantino, “the UK, along with 36 other countries from across the globe, affirmed our position recently that such sports administrators representing Russian and Belarusian teams should not be invited to participate in international sport, or the activities of sports bodies and federations.”

Johnson pointed to the International Paralympic Committee’s exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the latest Paralympics as a “powerful” demonstration of “international solidarity.”

Johnson’s workplace and FIFA didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

FIFA suspended Russia indefinitely from worldwide tournaments on the finish of February, within the days after Moscow launched its deadly assault on Ukraine. The transfer successfully banned Russia from the 2022 World Cup, set to happen in Qatar from November to December. On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Russia had withdrawn its attraction towards the ban.

Infantino received an Order of Friendship medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019, the yr after Russia hosted the final males’s World Cup.