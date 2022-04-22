Boris Johnson sparks outrage in India with bulldozer photo shoot

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India beneath the shadow of “partygate” and shortly discovered himself in the midst of one other controversy when he jumped atop an excavator at a manufacturing facility of the British building large JCB.

Over the final week, bulldozers, together with these made by JCB, have been within the information as authorities officers in a number of Indian states, together with the capital Delhi, used the machines to destroy the homes and businesses of largely poor Muslims as punishment for allegedly indulging in crimes like stone-pelting throughout non secular clashes with majority Hindu teams.

The images of Johnson perched on a JCB bulldozer drew criticism on social media and landed him on the entrance web page of many newspapers – a distraction from the “Global Britain” push that brings him on a two-day go to to the South Asian nation.

Amnesty India tweeted to name the UK chief’s go to to the JCB manufacturing facility “ignorant.” The Indian Express newspaper captioned its entrance web page {photograph}: “Boris & Bulldozer.

Critics have called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – which rules several states where the demolitions took place – for using the bulldozers to intimidate India’s Muslim minority, and collectively punish families for crimes without any judicial process.

India’s top court Wednesday ordered a stay on one such drive in Delhi. The government has denied the demolitions target Muslims alone.

Johnson is expected to discuss trade and security with Modi on Friday. He’s also expected to raise Russia’s war in Ukraine as the UK tries to persuade India to join efforts to isolate Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from the British High Commission in New Delhi. An email seeking comment from JCB, outside of UK business hours, was not immediately answered

Johnson has good relations with JCB, whose chairman is one of the most prominent corporate Brexit backers. The prime minister gave an election campaign speech at its headquarters in 2019, and JCB and its billionaire chairman Anthony Bamford have both been donors to Johnson.

Johnson arrived in India as British lawmakers discussed “partygate” and whether or not the chief must be referred to Parliament’s requirements committee. That’s after police fined him over a celebration through the pandemic — making him the primary UK prime minister discovered to have damaged the regulation.

