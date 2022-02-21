Boris Johnson to announce end of COVID restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Monday unveiling his “Living with COVID” technique, regardless of criticism and warnings over the anticipated finish of the most recent restrictions.

Johnson mentioned in an announcement forward of an handle to parliament that the tip of restrictions in England “marks a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in the history of our country as we begin to learn to live with COVID.”

“The pandemic will not be over however due to the unimaginable deployment of the vaccine, we’re taking yet another step in direction of a return to normalcy to lastly give folks again their freedoms, whereas persevering with to guard ourselves and others,” he added.

Among the measures to be lifted are the face-mask requirement for indoor settings as well as self-isolation rules for positive cases. Tests will no longer be free.

The announcements were brought forward by a month and come as Johnson continues to weather the fallout of the “Partygate” scandal and after Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen had tested positive and presented mild symptoms.

Some experts have already criticised the easing.

“The authorities can’t wave a magic wand and fake the risk is gone totally,” Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which brings together leaders of the public health system, said recently.

Stephen Reicher, Professor of Social Psychology at St Andrews University, described it as “freedom for the few” on Twitter, arguing many people will not have the means to buy tests and self-isolate if positive.

“This week, a 95-year-old lady catches COVID. Having been examined early she could be prescribed anti-virals which have to be taken inside 3-5 days of infections to be efficient,” he also wrote, referring to the queen.

“Next week, one other 95 yr outdated might catch COVID, not be capable to afford checks,” he added.

David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) envoy for Europe, has meanwhile expressed concern that the country is “selecting a line that goes in opposition to the general public well being consensus” and which would create “a domino impact on the planet”.

The United Kingdom is among the many hardest-hit international locations on the planet, with greater than 160,000 fatalities for the reason that starting of the pandemic. According to the most recent figures, 85% of the inhabitants over the age of 12 have acquired two doses of vaccines, 66% a booster.