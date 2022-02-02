Boris Johnson: UK, US not exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

LONDON — Britain and the United States usually are not attempting to magnify the specter of a Russian incursion into Ukraine, Boris Johnson stated, as he warned Moscow is attempting to “redraw the security map of Europe.”

The U.Ok. prime minister is in Kyiv for disaster talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking at a joint press convention, Johnson described the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border as probably “the biggest demonstration of hostility towards the Ukraine in our lifetimes.”

But the prime minister rejected ideas that London and Washington are speaking up the danger of a Russian army incursion into Ukraine, stressing such warnings are backed by intelligence.

“Somebody said were we exaggerating the threat, [that] we’re — the U.S. and the U.K. — in any way trying to big this up,” Johnson stated. “I’ve just got to say, that is not the intelligence that we’re seeing. This is a clear and present danger. We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign.”

Johnson’s go to, the primary to Ukraine as prime minister, passed off hours after the U.Ok.’s Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin informed the British Cabinet that Russia’s army actions at its border with Ukraine match “a pattern of coercion and intimidation that sought to undermine the values and principles of the West,” in accordance with a word from No. 10 Downing Street.

Johnson stated it’s “vital” that Moscow understands “there will be automaticity” in using U.Ok. sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Zelenskiy informed reporters “preventative sanctions” towards Russia might additionally halt additional escalation.

“If you’re asking me, I would say that they would work if they are introduced prior to escalation,” he stated, including Kyiv will again any British efforts to sort out “dirty money” being laundered by Russian oligarchs in London.

Three-way safety talks

The U.Ok., Poland and Ukraine are already in talks to strengthen cooperation towards Russian aggression, in accordance with representatives and officers from all three nations.

Their purpose is to signal a trilateral doc within the close to time period, organising a brand new format for regional cooperation within the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed a separate press convention earlier Tuesday, following a gathering together with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who was resulting from accompany Johnson to Kyiv however examined constructive for coronavirus on the eve of the journey, has been main the talks on behalf of the U.Ok. authorities, in accordance with a British official.

The three nations had been planning to signal a “memorandum of cooperation” in Warsaw on both February 17 or 24, however all sides have now agreed that any announcement needs to be deferred, partly to permit Truss to host bilateral conferences along with her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts, a British diplomat stated.

Appearing subsequent to Shmyhal, Morawiecki stated international ministers are “working on a potential format that could tighten cooperation on various fields between Poland, Ukraine and Britain.”

Warsaw is able to present Ukraine with arms — together with artillery ammunition, mortars, moveable air-defense methods and surveillance drones — in addition to gasoline provides, and humanitarian and financial assist.

“Living close to a neighbor like Russia, we have the feeling of living at the foot of a volcano,” Morawiecki added.