Boris Johnson: Ukraine, not Russia, should host Euro 2028

LONDON — Boris Johnson backed Ukraine to host Euro 2028, regardless of a joint bid by Britain and Ireland to host the event.

Before becoming a member of NATO leaders for an emergency dialogue on the struggle in Ukraine Thursday, the British prime minister gave an interview to Sky News through which he was requested whether or not Ukraine ought to host Euro 2028.

Russia can be occupied with internet hosting the event, regardless of being presently blocked from staging many worldwide sporting and cultural occasions.

Johnson stated: “Look, I feel that the concept of Russia internet hosting any form of soccer event or any form of cultural occasion is past satire. I can’t assume that anyone would significantly contemplate their suggestion.

“Of course, I think that the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them.”

The English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Republic of Ireland Football Associations submitted a joint bid to UEFA earlier this week. Turkey’s FA has additionally introduced its curiosity in internet hosting the Euro 2028.