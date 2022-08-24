Boris Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day







Announcing the go to on Twitter, 10 Downing Street shared a picture of Johnson talking to Zelensky exterior the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv and added Johnson’s message was: “Ukraine can and will win this war.”

Johnson has been probably the most vocal supporters of Ukraine because it tries to defend itself towards Russia’s unprovoked assault and the journey on Wednesday was his third go to to the Ukrainian capital because the battle began in late February.

He turned one of many first overseas leaders to make the precarious journey to the Ukrainian capital in late April, then returned on one other shock go to in June. Downing Street mentioned Wednesday’s go to was Johnson’s final journey to Ukraine earlier than he steps down subsequent month.

While many overseas leaders and different high officers have traveled to Ukraine in latest months, Johnson stands out as probably the most frequent guests. Polish President Andrzej Duda has additionally visited Kyiv thrice up to now this 12 months.

Johnson has solid an in depth relationship with Zelensky, who mentioned he was unhappy to see the British PM go away workplace when the ruling Conservative Party forced him to resign in July. On Wednesday, Zelensky offered Johnson with a parting present, awarding him the Order of Liberty for “the work that Boris has been doing for our country and all of Europe.” “Ukraine is lucky to have a friend not everyone is lucky to have,” Zelensky mentioned, including that the help it has obtained from the UK “really brings us closer to victory.” The UK has poured greater than £2.3 billion ($2.71 billion) into navy and monetary support to Ukraine because the invasion started, based on a press release from Downing Street. On Wednesday, the UK authorities introduced it would present Ukraine with mine-hunting autos and drones value £54 million ($63.5 million). It mentioned it would additionally ship Ukraine mine-hunting autos which are designed to assist detect mines in water and practice Ukrainian personnel on methods to use them in UK waters within the coming weeks. Johnson was not the one overseas official to go to Kyiv on Wednesday. Portugal’s Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho visited earlier within the day, saying on Twitter it was “an honour and a privilege to be here on such a significant day for Ukraine. Count on Portugal’s full solidarity and support!” Johnson and Gomes Cravinho traveled to Ukraine regardless of warnings that Moscow would possibly selected to step up assaults due to Ukraine’s Independence Day. Zelensky himself had beforehand warned Ukrainians to take further warning on Independence Day, emphasizing in his nightly deal with Tuesday that “hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.”

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy, Benjamin Brown, Radina Gigova and Karem Smith contributed to this text.





