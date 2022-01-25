Boris Johnson’s 2020 Birthday Bash Defied Britain’s Covid Curbs: Report

Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson fights for survival amid a rising scandal over lockdown events.

London:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke lockdown guidelines by having a birthday celebration with as much as 30 folks current at Downing Street in 2020, a British tv channel alleged Monday.

The newest declare comes because the prime minister fights for survival amid a rising scandal over lockdown events at Downing Street attended by him and his employees, presently the topic of an investigation by a senior civil servant.

ITV reported that Johnson’s then-fiance Carrie Symonds, who has since turn into the PM’s spouse, organised a shock social gathering for his 56th birthday on June 19, 2020 with as much as 30 employees attending.

Under the principles in power on the time, social gatherings have been solely permitted between 6 folks outdoors.

Johnson had just lately urged the general public to “show restraint and respect the rules”.

The ITV report mentioned it understood that these current within the Cabinet Room, a gathering room at 10 Downing Street, included an inside designer who was engaged on the prime minister’s flat however was not a member of his employees, Lulu Lytle.

It alleged that Symonds and Lytle introduced Johnson with a cake and his employees sang blissful birthday at a celebration lasting round half an hour.

Downing Street mentioned that employees gathered briefly after a gathering and Johnson attended for lower than 10 minutes.

It denied as “totally untrue” a second allegation that the prime minister held a separate social gathering that night with household pals, saying he met a small variety of relations outdoors.

Critics have accused Johnson of mendacity to parliament about what he knew and when, with regard to boozy events held in Downing Street in obvious breach of his personal authorities’s Covid guidelines over the previous two years.

Johnson’s former closest aide, Dominic Cummings, warned on his weblog on Monday that “other damaging stories will come out until he (Johnson) is gone”.

The prime minister faces a “no confidence” vote if at the least 54 MPs from his social gathering submit letters calling for this.

“The prime minister is a national distraction,” opposition Labour chief Keir Starmer instructed Sky News in response to the most recent allegation.

“In the national interest, he’s just got to go.”

