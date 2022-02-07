Boris turns to anti-Brexit friend to escape political gallows

The jury may nonetheless be out on whether or not Boris Johnson can save his job as UK prime minister however he’s turned to an previous ally who had warned that if he left it too late, no-one would need to be part of the Downing Street workers simply “to walk him to the gallows”, writes Nick Powell, political editor.

Desperate instances name for determined measures and Boris Johnson has determined to nominate a brand new director of communications who’s each an previous buddy from his pupil days at Oxford University and a former member of the profitable staff who ran London City Hall throughout Johnson’s first time period as Mayor of London.

Guto Harri spun so efficiently that when he left after his buddy was safely re-elected as mayor, it was to assist News International restore a popularity broken by revelations of cell phone hacking by journalists. Since leaving the Murdoch empire, Harri has mixed related jobs for different shoppers with political commentary and tv work.

So it’s not laborious to see why Johnson turned to him, regardless of what Harri has referred to as their profound disagreement over Brexit. The appointment has infuriated one other former ally of the Prime Minister, the architect of the referendum marketing campaign to depart the EU, Dominic Cummings.

Cummings was pressured out of Downing Street however clearly retains shut contacts there, enabling him to disclose a lot of what we now learn about ‘partygate’, the sequence of occasions below investigation by the police for potential breach of lockdown rules through the coronavirus pandemic.

He was fast to share on Twitter a message he claimed to have acquired from contained in the Downing Street communications staff about Harri’s appointment. “So our new boss is a pro-Remain lobbyist who’s said the PM is ‘sexually incontinent’, ‘hugely divisive’, ‘destructive’, ‘dragging the country down’ & picked ‘wrong side’ in referendum. GREAT”, learn the tweet.

Harri responded with a hyperlink to an article by which he had predicted Cummings’ departure from Downing Street. But not too long ago he has had much less intemperate however maybe extra fascinating observations to share about Boris Johnson.

He gave the BBC this perception into how the Prime Minister wanted to be dealt with, based mostly on how the operation had labored at City Hall. “Someone has got to corner him, get him to work out what he really wants and then communicate that with authority to everyone else, so that it gets done”.

He additionally questioned if it was too late to save lots of his previous buddy. “Maybe the moment has passed, maybe it’s gone beyond the moment when a whole load of people would have gone in”. He mentioned one other buddy of the Prime Minister had informed him that he wasn’t desirous about stepping into to Downing Street, solely to should “walk him to the gallows”.

Guto Harri was clear that that was his personal view too and that no one would need that job, so he should consider that it’s not too late. He informed viewers to his Welsh language tv programme final week that “it looks like Houdini has escaped once again, Boris Johnson is going to survive despite everyone and everything”.

But even when ‘partygate’ is survivable, there’s one concern on which Guto Harri may effectively have sought assurances from Boris Johnson earlier than becoming a member of him in Downing Street. Harri has beforehand warned that the allegation, based mostly on a leaked civil service memo, that the Prime Minister ordered the prioritisation of rescued animals over folks through the evacuation flights from Kabul, is likely to be unimaginable to outlive politically. “If this allegation is as it appears, then it is a very serious issue of integrity, competence, priorities and indeed it raises that other spectre that never goes away, of who’s been influencing him”.

As Harri acknowledged, the particular person broadly blamed -or credited- for the Prime Minister’s alleged curiosity in rescuing animals from Afghanistan is his spouse, Carrie Johnson. She’s generally unkindly known as ‘Carrie Antoinette’, which might be grimly acceptable if Harri finds that he has certainly arrived in Downing Street too late to do any greater than stroll his previous buddy to the political gallows.

