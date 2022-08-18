Borna Coric crashes Rafael Nadal’s ‘welcome back’ party in Cincinnati | Tennis News – Times of India

WHAT A WIN! 🔥@borna_coric takes out Rafael Nadal 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to advance in Cincinnati 💪@CincyTennis |… https://t.co/nV3IOiVQ44 — ATP Tour (@atptour) 1660794072000

CINCINNATI: Borna Coric spoiled the return of Rafael Nadal after a five-year absence from the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday with a 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 upset victory within the second spherical.The 36-year-old Spaniard, who received the Cincinnati title in 2013, was enjoying his first match in effectively over a month after withdrawing with an belly harm from his Wimbledon semi-final towards Nick Kyrgios.Nadal started the season with three titles and 20 consecutive wins however will head into the US Open after just one summer season hardcourt match.The night time look by the 22-time Grand Slam champion was interrupted for an hour and 1 / 4 by rain within the opening set.Once again, the pair struggled right into a first-set tie-breaker which lasted for effectively over 1 / 4 of an hour.

Nadal missed on two set factors of his personal and needed to save two set factors for Coric.

But on the Croat’s third alternative, Nadal handed over the set after an hour and 1 / 4 on court docket with a pricey double-fault.

Nadal then took one other 75 minutes to sq. the match due to a break within the seventh recreation of the second set.

The Spaniard received into bother as he was damaged to path 2-4 on a forehand large, opening the door for Coric, who underwent proper shoulder surgical procedure final 12 months, to complete off the victory in slightly below three hours.

“It was very very special,” Coric stated. “I’ve been out the last two years injured. I didn’t play on the big stage. “I used to be trying ahead to enjoying this match. It was all type of loopy I’d say.”