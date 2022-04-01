Borrell hits back after Russia bans top EU officials from entry

EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell on Friday slammed Russia’s choice to ban EU commissioners, MEPs and EU journalists from getting into the nation.

In a statement issued by the EU overseas coverage service, Borrell stated that the EU “deplores the decision of the Russian authorities to ban a number of European Union nationals” from getting into the territory of Russia in retaliation for EU sanctions leveled towards Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell’s remarks come a day after the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a press release saying it “expanded” the checklist of EU nationals and representatives of establishments who will likely be denied entry into Russia, saying the “EU policy of sanctions against Russia oversteps all limits.”

The Russian ministry said that the restrictions will goal the “top leadership of the EU, a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military bodies, as well as the overwhelming majority of members of the European Parliament that have advanced anti-Russian policies.”

The “Russian blacklist” may even embrace authorities officers, nationwide lawmakers from EU member international locations and journalists which can be “personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inflaming Russophobic sentiments and infringing on the rights and freedoms of Russian-speakers,” it stated.

Moscow didn’t publish the checklist of the politicians or journalists barred from getting into the nation, although it’s possible that the checklist will embrace all MEPs who backed final month’s resolution calling for a harder response to Russia.

A yr in the past, Russia banned high-ranking officers, together with the European Parliament’s then-President David Sassoli, European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová and different senior European officers from getting into the nation in retaliation for EU sanctions on Russia.