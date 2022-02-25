Bosch wins Sharks No 10 jersey back, poised for major role against Benetton | Sport

Curwin Bosch has efficiently fought for his No 10 jersey again after being frozen out of the line-up following poor kind.

The Springbok made a well timed resurgence within the Currie Cup aspect and impressed senior head coach Sean Everitt.

Everitt expects aerial bombardments from Benetton however hopes Bosch can use his boot to return hearth.

Months after dropping his beginning jersey to Boeta Chamberlain, flyhalf Curwin Bosch has regained his rightful place within the Sharks starting XV away to Benetton on Saturday evening.

The Springbok was reportedly on the point of signing for English membership Bath after the Sharks recruited Argentine worldwide Tito Bonilla late final yr.

As Bosch’s minutes dried up, rumours have been that former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika was keen on bringing him to Green Rockets in Japan.

READ | Curious Curwin case: Would Bosch benefit from Sevens stint, is he poised for return to senior fold?

Bosch hasn’t began a recreation but in his favoured place, having began at fullback 3 times in Europe final yr whereas Chamberlain usurped the pivot spot.

However, the previous Grey High School prodigy remained put in Durban and fought for his place again regardless of dropping all the way down to the Currie Cup, the place he excelled.

Bosch entered the sphere at Loftus final day trip and helped the Sharks shut out a uncommon win at Loftus with surprisingly adept cowl defending and a lethal correct boot.

His kicking recreation, which has gotten its Va Va Voom again, shall be essential towards Benetton in head coach Sean Everitt’s estimation.

“Curwin’s done well in the last few weeks and, as we saw when he came on against the Bulls, he kicked well for poles,” stated Everitt on Thursday.

“The challenge coming towards us is that Benetton have the fourth most kicking metres in the competition, so it makes to go like-for-like and that’s why Curwin gets a run.

“We have not been pretty much as good as we’d have favored with the accuracy of our pole kicking. Hopefully, Curwin will take that problem away.”

The Sharks, who placed ninth on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log, don’t want to be caught pants down like the Bulls were in the Rainbow Cup grand final last year.

Top eight

The Bulls dominated South African teams in the SA leg, only to get blown out of the water in Italy in their most abject performance since Jake White’s takeover in 2020.

“There will certainly be no complacency,” Everitt warned.

“One of our objectives is to complete within the prime eight, and if we win this recreation with a bonus level, we might bounce just a few notches from ninth.

“Benetton are in the top eight and have run some top teams close.

“The kicking recreation problem that we’ll face is similar as what Ospreys gave us in Wales.

“The Ospreys are also in the top five for metres kicked. You’ve got to be very smart in how you manage the game.

“Benetton rely lots on their maul as a supply of possession and to assault from. Playing in the precise areas of the sphere is vitally essential.

“Curwin will certainly play a major role in that.”