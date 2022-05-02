Bosnia and Herzegovina mourning hero Osim | Inside UEFA

Sarajevo-born Osim was deeply revered in Bosnia and Herzegovina for his position in serving to to deliver stability in main the nationwide affiliation by means of a interval of disaster a decade in the past.

During his enjoying profession, Osim earned renown as a skilful midfield participant who was a member of the Yugoslavia squad which completed runners-up to Italy within the 1968 European Championship.

‘Great loss’

Osim was made honorary president of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation (NSBiH) in December 2016. “His death is a great loss not only for [domestic football], but also for the European and world game,” the NSBiH stated in a press release which praised his “authority and influence in the world of football.”

“The news of his death was received with disbelief and sadness,” the affiliation added in emphasising that it had “lost a great friend. His philosophical understanding of football and life was invaluable because it was sincere and always directed towards progress.”

Ivica Osim was born in Sarajevo in 1941 and began out as a teen at FK Željezničar. Following his senior debut in 1959/60, he spent 11 years on the membership, scoring 75 targets in 250 official appearances. After a short spell within the Netherlands, he performed in France from 1970 for Strasbourg, Sedan and Valenciennes.

Goalscoring prowess

Nicknamed “Strauss” due to his blonde hair, Osim gained 16 caps for Yugoslavia between 1964 and 1969, scoring eight targets. He performed a key position within the single-goal win over England in Florence that took his nation to the EURO 68 remaining, the place they had been crushed by hosts Italy after a replay.

Four years beforehand, Osim discovered the online 4 occasions in 5 video games as Yugoslavia reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic soccer event in Japan. This particular prowess in entrance of aim would assist earn him the accolade of Yugoslavia’s finest participant in 1967.

Coaching successes

Osim ended his enjoying profession in 1978, and he turned a profitable coach. He led Željezničar from 1978 to 1986, and went on take cost of Partizan, Panathinaikos and Sturm Graz in Europe, in addition to JEF United in Japan, successful trophies in every nation the place he coached.

From 1986 to 1992, Osim coached Yugoslavia’s nationwide staff, and his final teaching task was as Japan’s nationwide staff coach in 2006-07.