Boston area gets a glimpse of ‘super flower blood moon’ lunar eclipse

BURLINGTON (CBS) — Sunday evening introduced the primary whole eclipse to the northeast in over three years. The “super flower blood moon” eclipse peaked simply after midnight.

In the Boston space, cloud cowl made it troublesome to completely benefit from the distinctive celestial occasion. But some had been capable of see the blood-red moon briefly when the clouds parted.

Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre had been skywatching from Mary Cummings Park in Burlington. They mentioned thick clouds spoiled their view for many of the evening, however as the whole eclipse was ending they lastly received a shot with their digital camera connected to a 3-inch refracting telescope.

“As you can see, the Moon had started to emerge from the Earth’s shadow,” they instructed WBZ-TV.

The lunar present was a mix of three fairly spectacular shows: A blood moon, which is when the moon seems purple throughout a lunar eclipse; an excellent moon, when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth; and a flower moon, which is the title for May’s full moon.

Those who missed out on the occasion Sunday evening gained’t have to attend too lengthy for an additional lunar eclipse. The subsequent one arrives within the early morning hours of November eighth, this yr.