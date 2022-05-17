Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does higher than all however a handful of cities in a brand new rating of America’s “Best Places To Live.”

U.S. News & World Report got here up with its record by trying on the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston completed 18th.

READ MORE: Weekend heat likely to break records with low-mid 90s in the forecast

“To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote.

Boston carried out the most effective within the areas of desirability, job market and high quality of life, whereas getting a middling grade for worth, given the sky-high value of actual property within the space.

READ MORE: 2 Burlington driveway workers seriously burned when dump truck contacts live wires

Huntsville, Alabama was first on the record, adopted by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked sixtieth and Worcester was 69th.

Click here to see the total rating.

Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.

MORE NEWS: Concord Police release sketch showing person of interest in New Hampshire couple’s murder